Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce catches fourth TD of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We focused on Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as someone to watch during Monday night’s game against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

At least initially, it seemed as if Kelce and the Chiefs would be blown out at home by Vegas. The Raiders found themselves up 17-0 in the first half. They were then up 20-10 at the half with some help from officials on hand at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce joined Patrick Mahomes in taking over and helping Kansas City overcome this deficit to take a 24-20 lead lead in the third quarter. That included the future Hall of Fame tight end catching his career-high third touchdown pass of the game. It was nothing too exotic. But it just goes to show us that Kelce and the Chiefs can never be discounted regardless of the score of the game.

KELCE HAT TRICK FOR THE LEAD 🎩



📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qRoro7dq9P pic.twitter.com/7rni30V0wZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2022

Shortly thereafter, Kelce caught his fourth touchdown of the game to give Kansas City a touchdown lead after it was down 17-0 early in the game.

Related: Travis Kelce and the NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Travis Kelce continues domination against the Las Vegas Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce’s first touchdown of the game came via a one-yard pass from Mahomes to put Kansas City on the board over halfway through the second quarter. It represented his eighth touchdown in the tight end’s 17th game against the Raiders’ franchise.

More recently, Kelce has been on a whole new level against these Raiders en route to helping Kansas City dominate the head-to-head matchup. Over the course of his previous six games against the Raiders, Kelce tallied a combined 39 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns. He’s now added to that in a big way.