Jaguars RB Travis Etienne only ’80 to 85 percent’ healthy following season-ending surgery in Aug.

Although Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne should be ready to roll for the 2022 season, last year’s first-round pick is still not fully recovered from season ending-surgery in August.

The Jaguars drafted the star Clemson running back with the 25th pick overall in the 2021 draft. The 23-year-old talent was set to be a part of a new offensive combo — alongside top pick and college teammate Trevor Lawrence — that the franchise hoped to unleash on defenses in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, those plans were squandered early on when Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in August during training camp. The injury required surgery that ended Etienne’s first NFL season before it even started.

In a new interview with USA Today, the RB gave an update on his recovery. And although he has been making progress and expects to be ready for training camp, he is still in the early stages of building strength back in his foot. Revealing that he only started lifting serious weights last week.

“My foot is doing much better,” Etienne said. “Really just got back into the gym for the first time and I’m squatting for the first time this past week. So that’s been good and I’ve been running for a while now. I’m kind of getting to that 80 percent to 85 percent range. Definitely, just heading in the right direction, and as you know with this injury you have to take it day-by-day, man. You can’t skip no days.”

The Lisfranc joint is located in the middle of the foot. Injuries to the joint can either be bone or ligament-related. Even minor sprains to the joint can sometimes take several months to heal.

Etienne played all four years at Clemson. Earning for over 6100 yards from scrimmage, with 2046 of those coming in his 2019 season alone.