Trackhouse Racing launches MotoGP operation

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The Trackhouse Racing NASCAR team is going international and fielding a MotoGP World Championship entry.

MotoGP is the most prestigious motorcycle championship in the world. It is best described as Formula 1 for motorcycle competition.

Trackhouse formed in 2020 by veteran racer and entrepreneur Justin Marks alongside pop culture icon Pitbull. It currently fields two Cup Series cars for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. The MotoGP operation will be based in Noale, Italy as a factory team for Piaggio Group and Aprilla.

“This is a monumental moment for Trackhouse Entertainment Group,” said founder Justin Marks in a statement. “It has been in the ethos of Trackhouse since the very first day to put in the work, have the vision, and deploy the enthusiasm and passion necessary to build one of the most valuable motorsports entertainment companies in the world. Our entry into the MotoGP World Championship is another step in the execution of that vision.”

Trackhouse will be the only American team in MotoGP next season.

“We feel that MotoGP is perfectly positioned for massive growth in the coming years not only in the United States but internationally,” Marks said. “It has all the ingredients necessary to continue its rise to global prominence: a thrilling on-track product, aspirational stars, unmatched fan and partner experience, and an environment that’s fan-friendly and welcoming.”

Trackhouse joins HaasF1 as American, NASCAR adjacent teams operating on the international motorsports stage. HaasF1 is owned by Gene Haas who also co-owns Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.