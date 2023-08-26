Rumors suggest Stewart-Haas Racing could sell charters before the 2024 NASCAR season

With a mostly disappointing 2023 NASCAR season nearly over, a new report claims Stewart-Haas racing could make some huge changes this offseason, and it could include selling a couple of uber-valuable charters.

The current NASCAR regular season will be over in the next couple of weeks, and Stewart-Haas Racing does not have much to show for it. The popular team co-owned by racing legend Tony Stewart has no victories after 25 races despite owning four cars in the Cup Series. Veteran driver Kevin Harvick has been the lone bright spot with a top 10 position in the current NASCAR standings.

However, what makes things so problematic is the fact that their best driver by far in 2023 won’t be back next season because Harvick is set to head to the FOX broadcast booth in 2024. Furthermore, Aric Almirola’s future with the team is very much up in the air. It all adds to some big questions about the team’s four-car strategy going forward.

Stewart-Haas Racing seriously contemplating selling two NASCAR charters

On Thursday, The Athletic’s NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi offered up a major update on the situation at Stewart-Haas Racing during an appearance on SiriusXM’s NASCAR Radio.

“The speculation surrounding Stewart-Haas Racing is that one, or maybe two of his charters could be in play. I can’t confirm that. I have talked to people who say those charters could be available, and someone who wants them if you’ve got $40-$50 million in your pocket and you want a charter, maybe you go ahead and have a conversation with Gene Haas and Tony Stewart. “… Aric Almirola is very likely not to return next year. I have been told Smithfield will not be coming back. So, right there you’ve got a huge sponsorship hole you need to fill. … Anheuser-Busch is leaving. They’re going to Trackhouse. They’ve got to fill the sponsorship inventory on that. Looking at the puzzle, you can understand why there would be some consideration, maybe Stewart-Haas Racing is evaluating its future to continue as a four-car team.” – Jordan Bianchi

Charters in NASCAR are at an absolute premium since they are extremely hard to attain right now and as expensive as ever. However, if two go up on the market this winter, it would be one of the biggest stories of the offseason and set up some interesting narrative heading into 2024.