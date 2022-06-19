Top three teams win again in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The triumvirate of Counter Logic Gaming, Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid won their matches Sunday to stay unbeaten at 3-0 after Week 1 of the LCS 2022 Summer Split event.

100 Thieves and TSM were the day’s other winners.

Ten League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one.

The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event. The first- and second-place teams advance to Round 2 of the upper bracket; those third through sixth will begin in the first round of the upper bracket, and the seventh and eighth teams will begin in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Liquid played on blue as they defeated Cloud9 (0-3) in 31 minutes. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark led the win with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 10/0/4, while Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia was at 2/2/1 for Cloud9.

CLG competed on red and beat Golden Guardians (1-2) in 32 minutes. Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. led the winners with a KDA of 3/1/5, and teammate Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia of the U.S. was right behind at 3/1/4. Milo “Pridestalkr” Wehnes of the Netherlands posted a 4/1/2 for the Guardians.

Evil Geniuses also played on red for its win, besting FlyQuest (1-2) in 36 minutes. Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. led the charge for the winners at 8/1/7, and Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina finished at 3/7/4 for FlyQuest.

100 Thieves (2-1) played on blue in defeating Dignitas (0-3) in 37 minutes. Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho of South Korea recorded a KDA of 5/0/4 for the Thieves, while countryman Kim “River” Dong-woo led Dignitas at 2/2/2.

TSM (1-2) competed on red and knocked off the Immortals (1-2) in 30 minutes. Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. posted a 5/2/5 mark for the winners, and Shane Kenneth “Kenvi” Espinoza of the Philippines finished at 3/5/1 for the Immortals.

Week 2 action begins Saturday with five matches:

–Dignitas vs. Cloud9

–100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

–TSM vs. Team Liquid

–Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals

–FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

LCS 2022 Summer Standings

T1. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-0

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0

T1. Team Liquid, 3-0

4. 100 Thieves, 2-1

T5. FlyQuest, 1-2

T5. Golden Guardians, 1-2

T5. Immortals, 1-2

T5. TSM, 1-2

T9. Cloud9, 0-3

T9. Dignitas, 0-3

–Field Level Media