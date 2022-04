Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft had plenty of intrigue in the first two days. Despite many of the top quarterbacks being taken on Day 2, there are plenty more promising prospects at every position left on the board. Here we break down some of the top remaining NFL draft prospects heading into Day 3, which gets underway at 12 PM EST on Saturday, April 30.

Top available players at each position on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Quarterback

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Running back

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Connor Heyward, FB, Michigan State

Wide receiver

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

Tight end

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Offensive tackle

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

Offensive guard

Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

Zach Tom, OG, Wake Forest

Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

Center

Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Ben Brown, C, Ole Miss

Dawson Deaton, C, Texas Tech

Nick Kraemer, C, Illinois

Related: 2022 NFL Draft tracker: Grading each pick with live updates

Defensive end

Kingsley Enagbere, DE, South Carolina

Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

Defensive tackle

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

Outside linebacker/EDGE

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Amare Barno, LB, Virginia Tech

Jeffery Gunter, LB, Coastal Carolina

Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida

Christopher Allen, LB, Alabama

Inside linebacker

Brandon Smith, ILB, Penn State

Damone Clark, ILB, LSU

Darrian Beavers, ILB, Cincinnati

D’Marco Jackson, ILB, Appalachian State

Malcolm Rodriguez, ILB, Oklahoma State

Cornerback

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

Safety

Veron e McKinley III, S, Oregon

Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

Special teams (kicker and punter)

Matt Araiza, punter, San Diego State

Jordan Stout, punter, Penn State

Cade York, kicker, LSU

Related: NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class