NBA buyout candidates: Ranking the top 8 players and likely landing spots

The NBA buyout market this season promises to be robust. Two veteran guards in that of Dennis Schroder and Goran Dragic will find themselves free to sign with any team here soon.

As for the frontcourt, former All-Star Paul Millsap is likely heading to the buyout market. The same thing can be said for new Indiana Pacers big man Tristan Thompson. Below, we look at the top eight players likely set to hit the NBA buyout market at some point here soon.

1. Goran Dragic, guard, San Antonio Spurs

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Once Dragic is eventually bought out by his new Spurs team, there’s going to be a ton of interest in the former All-Star guard. That includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Dragic, 35, appeared in just five games with the Raptors this season after being acquired from the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. However, he provides a vast amount of experience and previous success. During his seven-year stint in South Beach, the Slovenian averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 46% shooting.

Goran Dragic buyout prediction: Milwaukee Bucks

2. John Wall, guard, Houston Rockets

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Free John Wall. Seriously, there’s absolutely no reason for Houston to hang on to the five-time All-Star at this point. The rebuilding team was in buyout conversations with Wall earlier in the season. The two sides then tried to work out an agreement that would let Wall suit up before those talks fell apart.

Now that Wall was not moved for Russell Westbrook ahead of the NBA trade deadline, it’s time for Houston to bite the bullet and move on from the former MVP candidate. In his first season with Houston back in 2020-21, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists. He might not be the pre-injury player we saw before, but this veteran could help a contending team. That’s for sure.

John Wall buyout prediction: Chicago Bulls

3. Gary Harris, guard, Orlando Magic

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another veteran the Magic could move on from in order to find more playing time for the youngsters, Harris would provide a lot of the bench for another team. Since joining Orlando ahead of the 2020-21 season, he’s averaged 11.1 points on 38% shooting from three-point range.

We’re intrigued to see what might happen with Harris should he hit the buyout market. There’s no limit of contenders who would have interest in a three-and-D wing with Harris’ previous level of success.

Gary Harris buyout prediction: Dallas Mavericks

4. Dennis Schroder, guard, Houston Rockets

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A year removed from turning down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s an off-chance that Schroder heads back to Southern California. He was just acquired from the Boston Celtics during the NBA trade deadline and will reach the NBA buyout market here soon.

Whether it’s the Lakers or another team, Schroder will have a solid market of contenders interested in him. The veteran point guard was stellar with Boston after signing a one-year deal — averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 44% shooting. He’ll be a nice addition for the stretch run.

Dennis Schroder buyout prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Paul Millsap, forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets did Millsap a solid by trading him to Philadelphia in the Ben Simmons for James Harden blockbuster. The four-time All-Star just wasn’t getting the play he expected when signing with the Nets in the first place (11.3 minutes per game).

With Millsap set to become available here soon, a number of contending teams will have interest in him. He was linked to the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last summer before signing with Brooklyn. From 2010-21, the big man averaged 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds on 48% shooting. His ability to stretch the court will also be of interest for contending squads.

Paul Millsap buyout prediction: Golden State Warriors

6. Tristan Thompson, forward, Indiana Pacers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson was a financial addition to the blockbuster Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis trade between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll still with an Indiana squad that boasts a 19-39 record and is merely playing out the string.

With the 30-year-old Thompson set to hit the NBA buyout market, a number of contending teams will have interest in the defensive-minded big man. He’d definitely be a rotational piece having averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Tristan Thompson buyout prediction: Los Angeles Lakers

7. Robin Lopez, center, Orlando Magic

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At least on the surface, it seems unlikely that Lopez will hit the NBA buyout market. Orlando was reportedly demanding a first-round pick for the 33-year old veteran ahead of the deadline. That wasn’t going to happen.

With that said, he’s serving no purpose for a rebuilding and young Magic squad right now. Lopez has appeared in all of 26 games, averaging 17.7 minutes per outing. It’s time for him to head to a contender and be part of a rotation. When on the court, the former first-round pick is still playing good ball (7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 57% shooting).

Robin Lopez buyout prediction: Phoenix Suns

8. Tomas Satoransky, forward, San Antonio Spurs

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio acquired a second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans to take on Satoransky at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old wing will not play a single game in a Spurs uniform before hitting the NBA buyout market.

While there’s a lot to be desired from an overall performance standpoint, Satoransky is a career 36% three-point shooter. His best performance came with the Chicago Bulls back in 2019-20 when the Czech Republic native averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 assists on 43% shooting.