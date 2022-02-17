Is Tom Brady closing in on NFL ownership stakes?

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady may be done playing in the NFL — maybe — but you could see him again sooner than later on Sundays, but this time from the owner’s suite.

The Miami Dolphins franchise is in the midst of some serious turmoil. The team made the stunning decision to fire head coach Brian Flores earlier this year after a solid run as their headman. The move ended up quickly coming back to haunt them when Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and three organizations, including his former employer.

Stephen Ross is likely to be forced out as Miami Dolphins owner

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pushed back against Brian Flores’ allegations.Syndication Palm Beach Post

In the lawsuit, the Dolphins former coach alleged that team owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each time they lost a game late in 2019. Most likely with the goal of tanking to land eventual Cincinnatti Bengal star Joe Burrow, who was the top draft prospect of that year’s class.

With such serious allegations against him, there is a strong possibility Ross could be forced out of his role to avoid the spotlight of a serious probe and then possibly be indicted for violating the federal Sports Bribery Act.

If that scenario were to come to pass, Ross’ long-time real-estate pal Bruce Beal could jump into the ownership seat due to him having purchasing rights to get first dibs if Ross ever chose to sell the franchise.

Tom Brady is in the discussion for a ‘sliver’ of ownership in the Dolphins

Here is where it gets interesting. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk claims in a new report that when Beal eventually does take over the team, there is a strong possibility the NFL GOAT could buy up some stakes in the Florida franchise.

“Regardless of when Beal gets the team, one name to watch will be Tom Brady,” Florio wrote. “There’s a lingering belief that Beal’s acquisition of the Dolphins would be followed by Beal selling a sliver of it to Brady. As Brady’s fortune continues to grow, he could potentially secure controlling ownership of the Dolphins or maybe buy some other team.

Ownership might not be what many fans expect to bring Brady back to the NFL, especially with various rumors still swirling of his interest in playing again, but with his age and wealth, it makes far more sense for him to become the Mario Lemieux of the NFL.