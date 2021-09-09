Tom Brady knee injury was much more serious than first reported

Coming off his seventh career Super Bowl title, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady underwent what was first reported to be minor knee surgery during the offseason.

Brady, 44, has yet to disclose what type of procedure it was. But a recent report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that it was much more serious than we first believed. In fact, Howe reports that “it was serious enough that the recovery spanned his entire offseason,” citing a source close to the situation.

Brady did appear in two preseason games this summer, completing 12-of-16 passes for 163 yards. This is a clear indication that he’s nearly fully recovered from the surgery. Despite this recent piece of new information, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady is much further a long than he was at this point last year.

“Totally different because last year he was still learning everybody’s name,” Arians said. “When we came to training camp (in 2020), he didn’t have any practices. He had a group of guys he’d been working out with, but he hadn’t met anybody. He was learning how to get to work, where to go, where to eat in the facility and all that kind of stuff himself. So he couldn’t really be Tom Brady.”

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be concerned over Tom Brady’s knee?

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It would certainly be a case of overreaction to be concerned over Brady’s knee. Since entering the league back in 2000, Brady has started all 16 games a whopping 17 times. That includes each of the past four seasons after being suspended for four games during the 2016 campaign.

The only injury exception here is when Brady missed all but one game during the 2008 campaign due to a torn ACL.

Even then, we’re talking about a quarterback who is in his mid 40’s. Any time you combine that with a knee injury, and there has to be some concern.

Tom Brady and his Buccaneers open up the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday evening. We’ll be watching to see if he looks 100%.

