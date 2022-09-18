Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady takes his frustration out on a tablet

Tom Brady has had his fair share of issues going up against the New Orleans Saints since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020. He entered Sunday’s Week 2 action 0-4 against the division-rivals during that span. In fact, Tampa Bay was shutout in its last outing against the Saints.

Things did not go much better early on against the Saints Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. Tampa Bay was shutout in the first half with Brady struggling to find his wide receivers. At about this same point, the seven-time Super Bowl champion could be seen taking his frustration out on a tablet on the sideline.

Tom Brady update, life and football pic.twitter.com/zylFK8FcWA — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 18, 2022

There’s several reasons for Brady’s frustration. His obvious lack of success against the Saints plays a role here. Brady’s personal life has also made headlines recently with reports of some marital issues. Even as one of the greatest of all-time, things get to Brady. Obviously, he’s about as frustrated as we’ve ever seen on the field during Sunday’s game.

Related: Tom Brady and NFL’s top QBs heading into Week 2

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to struggle against the New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brady spoke about the issues he’s had against New Orleans leading up to Sunday’s game. He did not hold back in making it clear that things need to change on this front.

“It’s a challenge because they’re well-coached, they’re put in good position to do well, they have a lot of good players, a lot of guys who have been together, played together for a long time. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they make you earn everything. Every third down’s important, every kicking situation’s important, every third down in the low red area is important, turnovers are important. It’s a lot of things that lead to winning and losing, and obviously we haven’t done a good job of that in the regular season. We’re going to have to play a lot better if we expect to win.” Tom Brady on going up against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady stats (career against the Saints): 4-5 record, 62% completion, 2,470 yards 17 TD, 11 INT, 88.0 QB rating

For a normal quarterback, those stats wouldn’t be seen as terrible. But Brady is far from your average quarterback. He’s also struggled in those for aforementioned games against New Orleans as a member of the Buccaneers, throwing six touchdowns against eight interceptions.