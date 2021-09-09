WATCH: Tom Brady posts epic Tampa Bay Buccaneers hype video ahead of 22nd NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, as GOAT quarterback Tom Brady prepares to make his 300th career regular-season start at the dawn of his 22nd year in the league.

That’s absolutely mind-boggling in its own right how much longevity Brady has entering his age-44 campaign. He’s been in the NFL basically for half his entire life.

But as we all know by now, Brady is tackling Father Time in more ways than one, especially when it comes to his strong social media game. His younger man’s enthusiasm for the gridiron is still evident in the hype video TB12 dropped on Thursday:

The closing shot of the video stands out, as Brady’s Super Bowl LV ring leads to a zoomed-out bird’s-eye view of the Bucs’ home Raymond James Stadium.

However, that’s not the best part of the footage Brady released. What stands out is that, even though Brady posted the video, and he’s featured in it, most of the highlights shown involve his teammates.

Flashes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller, Leonard Fournette and others dominate the video, as Brady gives some of the shine to his deep array of dynamic skill position players. Even linebacker Devin White, a catalyst for the Buccaneers’ elite defense, makes the cut.

Brady is always about putting the team first, and even amid last season’s extraordinary circumstances, Tampa Bay banded together after its late bye week to rattle off eight wins and ultimately knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to seize the Lombardi Trophy.

Winning back-to-back championships is difficult in any sport, but especially in the NFL. The 2004 New England Patriots, led by Brady, were the last team to do it.

Part of the reason Brady could feel good about using any and all highlight-reel plays from 2020’s Buccaneers team was because GM Jason Licht did the seemingly impossible. He managed to return every offensive and defensive starter from Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl roster, which is unheard of in the modern era.

That continuity should allow the Bucs to jell even better as a team in 2021, which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

