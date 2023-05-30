Titans sign 1st-rd pick OL Peter Skoronski, add DT Jaleel Johnson

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans announced a pair of transactions Tuesday — the official signing of the team’s latest first-round draft pick Peter Skoronski as well as the addition of veteran free agent defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.

Skoronski, 21, was selected 11th overall in last month’s draft after a three-year starting career at Northwestern. The unanimous 2022 All-American anchored the left tackle spot in college, but most scouting profiles project him as a guard in the NFL.

He is expected to compete for a starting spot on a Tennessee offensive line that is in flux this offseason. The Titans will be replacing three starters up front, including three-time Pro Bowl selection Taylor Lewan, who was cut in February after nine seasons. Center Ben Jones, who made his first Pro Bowl in his 11-year career last season, was also released in March while guard Nate Davis joined the Chicago Bears via free agency.

Johnson, 28, enters his seventh season after splitting 2022 with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. In nine games (one start) last season, the 6-foot-3, 316-pound defensive tackle produced 15 tackles and one sack.

Originally a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings, Johnson has mostly been a reserve throughout his career — other than starting all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020 (44 tackles, 1.5 sacks). He owns 125 career tackles with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his 74 NFL games (21 starts) with the Vikings (2017-20), Texans (2021-22) and Falcons (2022).

