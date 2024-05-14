2024 PGA Championship TV schedule: Tee times, channels and more

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 106th PGA Championship gets underway this week at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Valhalla Golf Club is a par-71 course, measuring 7,609 yards.

All of the game’s top players are one hand looking forward to the second major title of 2024. Whether it is 15-time major champion Tiger Woods or four-time major winner Rory McIlroy looking to rekindle their magic at Valhalla in 2000 and 2014, respectively, it is expected to be an exciting week of golf as record crowds close to 200,000 fans will be flocking to the Bluegrass State.

In 2021, the PGA of America went through an extensive renovation changing the different types of fairways to make them firm and fast. In addition, the course changes also include new tee boxes on hole Nos. 1, 12, 13, 14 and 18, making the total length for the course 151 yards longer than the last PGA Championship played at Valhalla in 2014.

Here is everything you need to on the TV schedule for the second major tournament of 2024 as well as the featured groups and tee times for the first and second rounds.

What Channel is the PGA Championship on?

The 106th PGA Championship will be televised between ESPN and CBS and its respective subset programming networks.

PGA Championship TV Schedule

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, May 16 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

ESPN 2 Friday, May 17 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

ESPN 3 Saturday, May 18 8:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

ESPN

CBS 4 Sunday, May 19 8:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

ESPN

CBS

Other coverage for the PGA Championship

In addition to ESPN, CBS and their respective programming services, The Golf Channel will have its programming throughout the tournament.

The PGA Championship will also be broadcast on Sirius XM from 1:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 2:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will also carry the featured holes on the course at holes No. 13, 14 and 18.

2024 PGA Championship Featured Groups

The PGA Championship pairings were announced on Tuesday for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at the Featured Groups for the first round of the PGA Championship, which will air on ESPN+.

Thursday, May 16

8:37 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka, the defending PGA Champion is part of one of the featured groups in the early morning wave, alongside Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Koepka, who is looking for his fourth Wanamaker Trophy, won by two strokes last year to Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland for his fifth career major win.

For Jordan Spieth, the PGA Championship has been on his sights to claim the career grand slam after winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015 followed by hoisting the Claret Jug at the Open Championship in 2017. Since then, Spieth has been working to become the sixth player in major tournament history to win all four major championships. In his PGA Championship history, he finished second in 2015, third in 2019 and 12th in 2018 for his best finishes.

8:04 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods headlines this featured group, three pairings before Koepka, Homa and Spieth tee off. It is a major champion grouping with 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott and 2011 PPGA Champion Keegan Bradley, teeing it up along with the four-time PGA Champion and 15-time major winner Woods.

1:18 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

Like the grouping of Woods, Scott and Bradley, this next grouping is a trio of major champions, more specifically the last three major winners. The reigning U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark, and the reigning Open Champion, Brian Harman, tees off with the reigning Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler.

This grouping also features two of the best players in the world in 2024 in Scheffler and Clark, who are No. 1 and 4 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler and Clark have combined for five wins this year as the two have finished in the top two spots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in March with Clark taking the runner-up spot in both of those events.

Harman finished tied with Clark, along with Xander Schauffele for second place behind Scheffler at the Players Championship.

PGA Championship tee times

(all times ET)