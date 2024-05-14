2024 PGA Championship TV schedule: Tee times, channels and more

The 106th PGA Championship gets underway this week at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Valhalla Golf Club is a par-71 course, measuring 7,609 yards.
All of the game’s top players are one hand looking forward to the second major title of 2024. Whether it is 15-time major champion Tiger Woods or four-time major winner Rory McIlroy looking to rekindle their magic at Valhalla in 2000 and 2014, respectively, it is expected to be an exciting week of golf as record crowds close to 200,000 fans will be flocking to the Bluegrass State.
In 2021, the PGA of America went through an extensive renovation changing the different types of fairways to make them firm and fast. In addition, the course changes also include new tee boxes on hole Nos. 1, 12, 13, 14 and 18, making the total length for the course 151 yards longer than the last PGA Championship played at Valhalla in 2014.
Here is everything you need to on the TV schedule for the second major tournament of 2024 as well as the featured groups and tee times for the first and second rounds.
Related: How to Watch the PGA Championship 2024 on streaming services
What Channel is the PGA Championship on?
The 106th PGA Championship will be televised between ESPN and CBS and its respective subset programming networks.
PGA Championship TV Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Thursday, May 16
|7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPN
|2
|Friday, May 17
|7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPN
|3
|Saturday, May 18
|8:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPN
CBS
|4
|Sunday, May 19
|8:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
ESPN
CBS
Other coverage for the PGA Championship
In addition to ESPN, CBS and their respective programming services, The Golf Channel will have its programming throughout the tournament.
The PGA Championship will also be broadcast on Sirius XM from 1:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 2:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ will also carry the featured holes on the course at holes No. 13, 14 and 18.
2024 PGA Championship Featured Groups
The PGA Championship pairings were announced on Tuesday for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.
Here is a look at the Featured Groups for the first round of the PGA Championship, which will air on ESPN+.
Thursday, May 16
- 8:37 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
Brooks Koepka, the defending PGA Champion is part of one of the featured groups in the early morning wave, alongside Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Koepka, who is looking for his fourth Wanamaker Trophy, won by two strokes last year to Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland for his fifth career major win.
For Jordan Spieth, the PGA Championship has been on his sights to claim the career grand slam after winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015 followed by hoisting the Claret Jug at the Open Championship in 2017. Since then, Spieth has been working to become the sixth player in major tournament history to win all four major championships. In his PGA Championship history, he finished second in 2015, third in 2019 and 12th in 2018 for his best finishes.
- 8:04 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
Tiger Woods headlines this featured group, three pairings before Koepka, Homa and Spieth tee off. It is a major champion grouping with 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott and 2011 PPGA Champion Keegan Bradley, teeing it up along with the four-time PGA Champion and 15-time major winner Woods.
- 1:18 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
Like the grouping of Woods, Scott and Bradley, this next grouping is a trio of major champions, more specifically the last three major winners. The reigning U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark, and the reigning Open Champion, Brian Harman, tees off with the reigning Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler.
This grouping also features two of the best players in the world in 2024 in Scheffler and Clark, who are No. 1 and 4 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler and Clark have combined for five wins this year as the two have finished in the top two spots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in March with Clark taking the runner-up spot in both of those events.
Harman finished tied with Clark, along with Xander Schauffele for second place behind Scheffler at the Players Championship.
PGA Championship tee times
(all times ET)
|Round 1: 1 tee
|Round 2: 10 tee
|Players
|7:15 a.m.
|12:40 p.m.
|Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
|7:26 a.m.
|12:51 p.m.
|Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
|7:37 a.m.
|1:02 p.m.
|Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace
|7:48 a.m.
|1:13 p.m.
|Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
|7:59 a.m.
|1:24 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
|8:10 a.m.
|1:35 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
|8:21 a.m.
|1:46 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
|8:32 a.m.
|1:57 p.m.
|John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
|8:43 a.m.
|2:08 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
|8:54 a.m.
|2:19 p.m.
|Ben Pollard, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
|9:05 a.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9:16 a.m.
|2:41 p.m.
|Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
|9:27 a.m.
|2:52 p.m.
|Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen
|Round 1: 10 tee
|Round 2: 1 tee
|Players
|7:20 a.m.
|12:45 p.m.
|Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
|7:31 a.m.
|12:56 p.m.
|Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
|7:42 a.m.
|1:07 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
|7:53 a.m.
|1:18 p.m.
|Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
|8:04 a.m.
|1:29 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
|8:15 a.m.
|1:40 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
|8:26 a.m.
|1:51 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
|8:37 a.m. (FG)
|2:02 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
|8:48 a.m.
|2:13 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
|8:59 a.m.
|2:24 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
|9:10 a.m.
|2:35 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
|9:21 a.m.
|2:46 p.m.
|Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Buemester
|9:32 a.m.
|2:57 p.m.
|Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otegui
|Round 1: 1 tee
|Round 2: 10 tee
|Players
|12:45 p.m.
|7:20 a.m.
|David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
|12:56 p.m.
|7:31 a.m.
|Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
|1:07 p.m.
|7:42 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
|1:18 p.m.
|7:53 a.m.
|Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
|1:29 p.m.
|8:04 a.m.
|Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
|1:40 p.m.
|8:15 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
|1:51 p.m.
|8:26 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:02 p.m.
|8:37 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
|2:13 p.m.
|8:48 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
|2:24 p.m.
|8:59 a.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
|2:35 p.m.
|9:10 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
|2:46 p.m.
|9:21 a.m.
|Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
|2:57 p.m.
|9:32 a.m.
|Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, S.H. Kim
|Round 1: 10 tee
|Round 2: 1 tee
|Players
|12:40 p.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
|12:51 p.m.
|7:26 a.m.
|Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
|1:02 p.m.
|7:37 a.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
|1:13 p.m.
|7:48 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
|1:24 p.m.
|7:59 a.m.
|Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston
|1:35 p.m.
|8:10 a.m.
|Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
|1:46 p.m.
|8:21 a.m.
|Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
|1:57 p.m.
|8:32 a.m.
|Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
|2:08 p.m.
|8:43 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Christian Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
|2:19 p.m.
|8:54 a.m.
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
|2:30 p.m.
|9:05 a.m.
|John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
|2:41 p.m.
|9:16 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
|2:52 p.m.
|9:27 a.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup