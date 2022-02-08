Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson chat before the game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.Nas Titans 9 16

The Tennessee Titans reached contract extensions with coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

Terms of their deals were not disclosed, but owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement that the pair will continue to guide the Titans “for years to come.”

The Titans finished the 2021 season 12-5 and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for their third consecutive trip to the playoffs. They lost in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals, who will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI.

Vrabel was named the Pro Football Writers Association’s NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 and is the betting favorite for the Associated Press’ Coach of the Year award.

Vrabel, a longtime linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs before entering coaching, is 41-24 in the regular season. He has not had a losing season in four years with Tennessee.

Robinson has been the Titans’ general manager since 2016 after three years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ director of player personnel. He helped build the Titans into contenders by drafting All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver A.J. Brown and safety Kevin Byard, and engineering trades for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Tennessee also announced two additions to its coaching staff. Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will serve as the Titans’ passing game coordinator, and former Houston D-line coach Bobby King will replace Jim Haslett as inside linebackers coach.

