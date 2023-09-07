Timbers loan F Nathan Fogaca to USL club for rest of season

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers loaned forward Nathan Fogaca to USL squad San Antonio FC on Thursday for the remainder of the 2023 season.

This season, Fogaca has appeared in 18 matches (six starts) across all competitions for the Timbers, recording one goal and three assists — including one goal and two assists in 16 MLS matches (five starts).

The 24-year-old debuted for the club in 2022, registering two goals in 12 appearances (five starts) across all competitions.

The Brazilian striker initially signed with the Timbers 2, or T2, the organization’s reserve squad in MLS Next Pro, on April 22, 2022, via transfer from Brazilian club Coritiba.

