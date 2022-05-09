Tiger Woods in 2022 PGA Championship field

Tiger Woods’ performance in the 2022 Masters was up-and-down. He made the cut before struggling in the final two rounds in Augusta.

Woods’ return came after a long absence following a devastating automobile accident back in February of 2021.

Having only taken part in one tournament this season, there was an open question whether Woods would be able to continue playing on a consistent basis.

This question has now been answered for the most part. It was announced on Monday that Tiger Woods is in the field for the second major of the season — the 2022 PGA Championship.

Woods will still face long odds once he takes to the green at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting on May 19.

Tiger Woods history in the PGA Championship

It was late last month that Woods visited the Southern Hills Country Club in the lead up to the PGA Championship. This led to widespread speculation that he will return to a site that has seen him have some success in the past.

With that said, Woods also indicated during said visit that he doesn’t plan on playing a full tour schedule moving forward.

“I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, so it’ll be just the big events,” Tiger Woods said, via Sports Illustrated. “I don’t know if I’ll play Southern Hills or not. But I’m looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf and it’s my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

This will represent the 22nd time Woods has taken part in the PGA Championship. He’s won the major four times, the last time dating back all the way to 2007. In his past eight PGA Championship appearances, Woods has missed the cut four times.