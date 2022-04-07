Tiger Woods Masters performance: Golf world reacts to great Round 1 outing

Tiger Woods Masters outing in Round 1 of the 2022 event brought back foregone memories of his past dominance on the links. It was great to see the legendary golfter back in Augusta, Georgia, 14 months after being involved in a horrible automobile accident.

Self proclaimed as questionable heading into the major, Woods took part in a few practice rounds before the tourney got started on Thursday. He looked good in said rounds, ultimately announcing that he’d take part in his first PGA-sanctioned event since all the way back in November of 2020.

With the gallary full in Augusta, fans looked on to see what Woods would be able to accomplish after such a long hiatus. It was a surreal scene with fans packing the famed site for the first time since the pandemic started.

As for Tiger Woods’ Masters performance on Thursday, he looked like his old self for the most part. That included a birdie on the par-three sixth hole. He nearly had a hole in one on.

Woods would bogey the eighth and birdie the 13th to move to under one par before another bogey at 14 made him even for the day.

That’s when the old Tiger Woods appeared to be back in full force. His famed fist pump on 16 culminated his third birdie of the day to send the 15-time major champion to minus-one on the opening round.

A birdie and a fist pump for Tiger at 16.



He's back to under par. pic.twitter.com/17VLYKSz2K — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 7, 2022

As you can see, Woods is still the only true rock star on the PGA Tournament despite the issues he’s dealt with over the past several years. The reaction we saw on 16 added another layer to this. It also pushed Woods into a tie for eighth through 16.

After going for par on 17, Woods’ drive to open 18 went into the trees. It seemed at this point that bogey would be the best he’d be able to do.

That’s when Woods proved everyone wrong again. His beautiful approach to the green on his third shot set up a stunning par four to help Woods end the day minus-1 and firmly still in the race for his sixth career Masters win.

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods Masters performance on Thursday

Hats off to the Golf Goat @TigerWoods this weekend. Grit and hard work can combine for a comeback- the world is cheering for you . Congratulations, my friend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2022

The fact that we are watching Tiger Woods play The Masters a year after we thought he might never play golf again is truly incredible — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2022

And just shy of 14 months from his dreadful car accident, @TigerWoods is off and running at #themasters



Truly unbelievable. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 7, 2022

What a shot 👏



"Everything about that shot just says Tiger Woods." pic.twitter.com/J4jdJsBEjW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2022

A hero's welcome at Amen Corner for @TigerWoods 👏 pic.twitter.com/X4R18EFYC4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2022

Recoil? Staring it down? Miraculous shot from the trees to a good spot on 14? That’s our Tiger Woods. — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 7, 2022