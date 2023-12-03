Texans WR Tank Dell carted off field vs. Broncos

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field late in the first quarter after sustaining a leg injury on a touchdown run by Dameon Pierce.

As Pierce dove into the end zone to provide the Texans a 10-0 lead over the visiting Denver Broncos with 3:49 left in the quarter, Dell was trapped in the pile of blockers and defenders. He was diagnosed with a left ankle injury after being carted off and taken to the locker room. His return was questionable.

Dell, a third-round pick out of Houston, entered the game with 47 receptions for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven receiving touchdowns.

–Field Level Media