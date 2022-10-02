NFL great Terry Bradshaw clarifies health concerns, says he battled cancer over past year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw caused some concern last week when he didn’t look his normal self during Fox NFL Sunday. Primarily, the 74-year-old Bradshaw was out of breath during the broadcast.

Bradshaw addressed these concerns during Sunday’s broadcast, noting that he battled bladder cancer after a diagnosis in November. That’s the bad news. The good news? Bradshaw is cancer-free after also undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor in his neck.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.” Terry Bradshaw providing health update

Terry Bradshaw health update

Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA;

Bradshaw then noted that he “may not look like my old self, but I fee like my old self. I cam cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

A four-time champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bradshaw had previously opened up about his bout with depression. He has not been afraid to open up about his health, both from a physical and mental standpoint.

“People say it’s so courageous to reveal you have got depression,” Terry Bradshaw on mental health issues. “It’s not an act of valor. I’m not overcoming any shame to talk about it, I’m proud of it. To think coming out with depression as a sign of weakness is wrong, it has to represented as an illness, period.”

Bradshaw had previously suffered from alcohol abuse and anxiety attacks. The good news is that he now seems to be his old self. We wish him the best moving forward.