The Tennessee Titans entered the NFL offseason determined to improve their offensive line. Weeks out from the 2023 season opener, one of the Titans’ biggest additions is off to a rocky start that could force a major change.

After taking over as general manager, Ran Carthon knew one of his top priorities this spring needed to be overhauling the offensive line. In 2022, Tennesse’s offensive line ranked last in PFF’s Pass Blocking Efficiency (81.3) and rated as one of the worst lines in the NFL.

Related: Will Levis making strong impression at Tennessee Titans camp

So, the Titans went out and signed offensive tackle Andre Dillard to a three-year contract worth $30 million. Many analysts viewed the signing as an overpay, but Tennessee was confident that Dillard would make a leap with a new team and become a quality left tackle.

The Titans followed that up by drafting offensive lineman Pete Skoronski with the 11th overall pick. Tennessee hoped that a left side of Dillard and Skoronski would help finally address an issue that has plagued this team for years.

However, according to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Dillard has struggled significantly thus far in training camp. Tennessee’s left tackle has had “more downs than ups” in practice, which has reportedly prompted conversations about making a change on the offensive line.

“I’m trying to be versatile and help the team any way I can. I’ve talked with (Houghtaling) a little bit about that, but obviously right now focusing on left guard and doing the best job I can there. Just want to be a great teammate and if I’m asked to go out there, I’m happy to do it.” Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Pete Skoronski (H/T The Athletic)

Related: Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis generating positive buzz

One possibility is moving Dillard to left guard with Skoronski taking over at left tackle. Another option would be keeping Dillard at left tackle for now, with Skoronski playing right tackle. Then, after Nicholas Petit-Frere returns from suspension, Skoronski could flip over to left tackle depending on how Dillard has performed.

While the Titans’ coaching staff is maintaining its confidence in Dillard, his NFL career leading up to this explains why many were skeptical of the signing. He barely saw the field with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing just 37 offensive snaps last year and never playing more than 340 snaps in his two previous seasons.

If the Titans eventually move Skoronski to left tackle and kick Dillard inside to guard, Skoronski will face the challenge of having to prove he can play left tackle despite his below-average arm length.