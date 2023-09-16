Team Biffle wins Call of Duty World Series of Warzone Global Finals

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Biffle, an all-American squad competing out of the North American circuit, finished with 218.2 total points to win the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone 2023 Global Finals on Saturday in London.

With the victory, Team Biffle takes home the first-place prize money of $100,000. Team Hisoka earned $80,000 for coming in second, while the third-place finisher, Team Almond, won $65,000.

Hosted by Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, the $500,000 event featured 50 qualified teams that each played six matches. Forty-one of the teams hailed from either North America or Europe, and the squad with the most total points by the end of play was crowned champion.

Team Biffle was composed of Biffle, Shifty and Sage. Shifty led the way with 44 of the team’s 125 total kills and scored 77.6 total points through the six rounds of action. Biffle tallied 78.0 points and Sage had 62.6. The trio finished in first place on the second and sixth maps and four top-five finishes.

It was a commanding win for Team Biffle, as Team Hisoka totaled 143.4 points, getting 51 from France’s Hisoka, 48.6 from American Skullface and 43.8 from Mayappo of Canada.

Team Almond trailed close behind with 139.4 points, recovering from a last-place finish on the opening map. The United States’ Newbz led the way with 53.8 points and 35 kills.

Only the top 26 teams ended up taking home prize money.

World Series of Warzone 2023 Global Finals results (top 26):

1. Team Biffle — $100,000

2. Team Hisoka — $80,000

3. Team Almond — $65,000

4. Team Deus Amir — $50,000

5. Team JoeWo — $36,000

6. Team Warsz — $24,000

7. Team Braxtvn — $18,000

8. Team Stukex — $15,000

9. Team Stewo — $12,000

10. Team Jukeyz — $10,000

11. Team Fifakill — $9,500

12. Team Intechs — $9,000

13. Team Ayden — $8,500

14. Team iZund — $8,000

15. Team Lukinas — $7,500

16. Team Zlaner — $7,000

17. Team Dezmond — $6,500

18. Team HusKerrs — $6,000

19. Team Tenux — $5,500

20. Team Clowhn — $5,000

21. Team Vonbot — $4,500

22. Team Roocket — $4,000

23. Team Methodz — $3,500

24. Team savyultras90 — $3,000

25. Team EBatez — $2,500

26. Team ItsCored — $2,000

–Field Level Media