Tampa Bay Rays place Wander Franco on restricted list while MLB investigation continues

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed superstar shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list while MLB’s investigation into social media posts regarding the All-Star’s alleged relationship with a minor continues. Franco did not travel with the team to San Francisco for their three-game series with the Giants. Typically players are not paid while on the restricted list over legal-related matters. It is unknown if that is the case for Franco here.

On Monday, the Rays provided an official response to the investigation into their starting shortstop.

“The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip.” Tampa Bay Rays on MLB’s ongoing investigation into Wander Franco

Franco did not play in the Rays’ 9-2 loss to the Guardians on Sunday, in what the organization said was a regular day off. Aside from a two-game suspension, Sunday’s absence was his sixth missed game of the season. Franco also left the dugout in the fifth inning and did not speak with any members of the media following the loss.

In his third season with the Rays, Franco, 22, made his first All-Star team and has played in 112 games this year. Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract in November of 2021, becoming the youngest MLB player to sign a $100 million deal.

