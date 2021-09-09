Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown turning back the clock in season opener

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown earned a whopping seven Pro Bowl appearances during his nine-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After some off-field issues and a split with the organization, Brown was dealt to the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2019.

He didn’t play a single game with the Raiders before being released and ultimately latching on with the New England Patriots and playing just one game. Now 33 years old and coming off a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is looking very much like the star pass-catcher we saw during his time with Ben Roethlisberger and Co.

The Dallas Cowboys found that out first-hand in their season opener. In the first half alone, Brown caught 4-of-5 targets for 118 yards, including this 47-yard touchdown from Tom Brady.

Cowboys corner Anthony Brown had absolutely no chance against AB here. Talk about turning on that second gear and burning the cover guy.

Brown performed well in his first season with Tampa Bay, recording 45 receptions for 483 yards while catching 73% of his targets in eight games. However, he was not seen as anywhere near one of the top targets for Mr. Brady. That has apparently changed.

NFL teams should be scared about this version of Antonio Brown

Jul 27, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in his initial season with Tampa Bay. He led the NFL’s third-best scoring offense and helped this organization earn its second ever Super Bowl title.

He did this with a limited Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski on the field. Instead, Tom Terrific relied on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (1,846 combined yards) to do damage during the 2020 campaign.

Just imagine Brown being anywhere near the player we saw during his heyday with the Steelers. Here’s a dude who averaged 114 receptions for 1,524 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2013-18. He was legitimately one of the most-dominant receivers in the NFL during that span.

This would take Tampa Bay’s offense to an entirely new level, leading to this team being considered odds-on favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.