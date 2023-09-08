NFL teams reportedly monitoring Stefon Diggs’ situation with Buffalo Bills in 2023

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has created a lot of headlines and NFL trade rumors wth his tweets, disappearance from practices and clashes with teammates and coaches. While all seems well entering Week 1, it appears some in the NFL aren’t buying it.

Issues seemed to begin in the AFC Divisional Round when late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs lit up quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline. Months later, the All-Pro wideout was suddenly absent from practice in June. When head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was “very concerned” about the superstar’ not being present for practice’s absence, it created more headlines.

Stefon Diggs contract: $14.875 million cap hit (2023), $27.854 million cap hit (2024), $24 million average annual salary

Diggs was back with the team shortly after and the Bills’ organization downplayed the issues. In the weeks since, Allen and McDermott have come to Diggs’ defense while the veteran receiver has suggested everything is fine. However, some around the NFL think that could change.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, many NFL teams around the league are monitoring the Bills with Diggs’ situation having “piqued the internet” of clubs. While Buffalo has said the problems are in the rearview mirror, there is some belief around the league that it could still have ramifications on the Bills’ season.

Entering the regular season, there’s no incentive for Buffalo to even consider trading Diggs. THe 29-year-old seems to be content with the situation right now and he is still supported by the coaching staff and Allen. Furthermore, the Bills still haven’t found a true No. 2 receiver and losing Diggs would only further complicate matters for their offense.

While everything appears settled for now, the same was said by the Minnesota Vikings a few years ago. Eventually, Diggs wore out his welcome and Minnesota realized it needed to make a change. It’s that same history that is likely leading teams to believe history will repeat itself.

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 108 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 13.2 ypc

Diggs is under contract through 2027, but Buffalo or any NFL team that acquired him could get out of the deal long before that. If Diggs is designated a pre-June 1 release in 2025, it would create $5.1 million in cap savings but leave a $22 million cap hit.

The alternative in 2025, with Diggs entering his age-32 season, would be giving him a post-June 1 release or trade designation, freeing up $18.5 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

For now, Mike Evans appears to the the star wide receiver most likely to be traded this season. If the Bills fall short in the playoffs again and the offense struggles, though, it’s possible Diggs is traded in 2024.