St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 prospect in entire system to make MLB debut on Friday

With the season completely lost, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to promote the top prospect in their farm system and he will make his debut against the New York Mets on Friday night.

After a strong showing last season when they won 93 games and the National League Central title, the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 campaign has been a disaster. With August nearly over, the team is dead last in the division, and behind only four other teams for the worst record in MLB.

With 40 games left in the season, they are making a decision that many other organizations do when they are out of a playoff race in August and promoting prospects to get some valuable time at the big league level. And on Friday the team is going to be playing one of their best and brightest.

St. Louis Cardinals record (2023): 54-68

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic was the first to report that St. Louis will bring up Masyn Winn and the 21-year-old will be hitting out of the nine spot when they face off with the Mets tonight. With Nolan Gorman headed to the injured list on Thursday afternoon, and Tommy Edman expected to be moved to the outfield, the Cardinals were in desperate need of middle infield help and the shortstop slots perfectly into fill a need.

Winn is the No. 1 prospect in the entire Cardinals minor league system and ranks at 32 among the top 100 players on the farm in the entire league (via MLB.com). Winn was drafted out of high school with the 54th pick overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. In just a short amount of time, he reached Triple-A and was having a strong season for the Memphis Redbirds.

Heading into the end of this week, Winn was hitting .283 with a .821 OPS, 18 home runs, 64 runs batted-in and 17 stolen bases in 104 games for Memphis this season.