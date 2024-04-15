MLB insider reveals details on Shohei Ohtani investigation, suspension for Ippei Mizuhara

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has continued to play at an MVP-caliber level as Major League Baseball investigates his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara for gambling allegations. In a case being investigated at the federal level, both Ohtani and Mizuhara have been sought for questioning by MLB officials and federal investigators.

Mizuhara, who had worked with Ohtani since 2018 as his personal interpreter, is accused by federal authorities of stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani to cover his own personal gambling debts. Investigators also found evidence that Mizuhara’s illegal betting led to threats made against Ohtani.

When news of the gambling scandal first broke and MLB launched its investigation into both Ohtani and Mizuhara, there were significant questions regarding what knowledge the Dodgers’ star had of the illegal bets. While MLB wanted to allow the legal process to play out, it also sought answers to whether or not bets were made on baseball and if Ohtani had any involvement or prior knowledge of what was going on.

According to Bruce Nightengale of USA Today, MLB is expected to move quickly with its investigation into Ohtani with an interview with the Dodgers’ star on the horizon once the federal government completes its investigation. While the federal case is still ongoing, MLB is already expected to clear Ohtani.

However, Mizuhara won’t be so lucky. Ohtani’s former interpreter with both the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels faces a potential lifetime ban from MLB. Mizuhara would join the likes of Pete Rose and members of the Chicago Black Sox among those banned from MLB for life.

Ohtani quickly being viewed as a victim of theft during the federal investigation certainly allowed MLB to speed up its process. After initial concerns that the biggest face in the sport could be personally involved in one of the largest gambling scandals in the modern sports era, it appears the two-time AL MVP is in the clear.

Once Mizuhara is charged, following his cooperation with federal investigators, MLB and Ohtani can quickly move forward and focus their attention on the remainder of the 2024 season.