Published August 9, 2023

Shohei Ohtani home runs 2023: Tracking Shohei Ohtani’s home run pace, every homer

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is leading the MLB MVP race in 2023, on his way to another historic season. As the best player in baseball continues his domination, we’re tracking Shohei Ohtani home runs as he pursues an American League record.

Just a year ago, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke the AL record for home runs in a season with 62. The reigning AL MVP passed Roger Marris’ unforgettable 1961 season (61 home runs). While many thought Judge’s record would stand alone for several years, Ohtani now has a shot at breaking it.

  • Shohei Ohtani hitting stats: .307/.409/.669, 1.078 OPS, 40 home runs, 83 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 19 doubles, 72 walks, 5.5 Wins Above Replacement

Let’s dive into the Shohei Ohtani home run tracker, examining his latest success at the plate and how he’s fared this season.

Shohei Ohtani home run tracker: 40 home runs

MLB: Game Two-Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On Aug. 3, Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 40th home run of the season. With the Angels leading 2-1 in the 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani crushed a solo shot to right-center field to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

Ohtani became the first MLB player to 40 home runs this season and he’s officially reached 82 RBI on the season. This is the second season with 40-plus home runs in Ohtani’s career, he last achieved it in 2021.
MLB MVP race 2023: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr lead AL, NL MVP candidates in August

Shohei Ohtani home runs 2023

Here’s a breakdown of every home run hit by Shohei Ohtani this season, via Baseball Reference. Distance for each of Ohtani’s home runs are courtesy of Baseball Savant. We’ve attached video for each Ohtani home run.

Home Run #DatePitcherOpponentDistance (Ft.)
1April 2Ken WaldichukOakland A’s447
2April 3George KirbySeattle Mariners431
3April 9Yusei KikuchiToronto Blue Jays397
4April 18Clarke SchmidtNew York Yankees391
5April 23Jordan LylesKansas City Royals415
6April 26Chad SmithOakland A’s401
7April 30Colin ReaMilwaukee Brewers413
8May 10Ryan PresslyHouston Astros408
9May 15Grayson RodriguezBaltimore Orioles456
10May 18Tyler WellsBaltimore Orioles378
11May 20Louie VarlandMinnesota Twins414
12May 24James PaxtonBoston Red Sox398
13May 30Lucas GiolitoChicago White Sox435
14May 31Lance LynnChicago White Sox425
15May 31Lance LynnChicago White Sox459
16June 6Hayden WesneskiChicago Cubs374
17June 9Luis CastilloSeattle Mariners440
18June 10Bryan WooSeattle Mariners400
19June 12Grant AndersonTexas Rangers459
20June 12Cole RagansTexas Rangers388
21June 14Will SmithTexas Rangers453
22June 15Brock BurkeTexas Rangers443
23June 17Taylor ClarkeKansas City Royals437
24June 18Zack GreinkeKansas City Royals422
25June 23Kyle FreelandColorado Rockies434
26June 26Dylan CeaseChicago White Sox446
27June 27Michael KopechChicago White Sox418
28June 27Touki ToussaintChicago White Sox404
29June 29Kendall GravemanChicago White Sox438
30June 30Tommy HenryArizona Diamondbacks493
31July 2Kyle NelsonArizona Diamondbacks454
32July 8Michael GroveLos Angeles Dodgers433
33July 15Ryan PresslyHouston Astros404
34July 16Phil MatonHouston Astros411
35July 17Michael KingNew York Yankees403
36July 23Mitch KellerPittsburgh Pirates410
37July 27Matt ManningDetroit Tigers383
38July 27Matt ManningDetroit Tigers435
39July 28Kevin GausmanToronto Blue Jays397
40Aug. 3Isaiah CampbellSeattle Mariners390

How many home runs does Shohei Ohtani have?

Shohei Ohtani has hit 40 home runs this season, the most in MLB. Ohtani hit nine home runs in July after hitting 15 in June and eight in May.

How many home runs is Shohei Ohtani on pace to hit?

Shohei Ohtani is on pace for 59 home runs this season, which would fall two short of tying Roger Maris for the second-most home runs in a season by an American League player.

What is the fastest pitch ever? History of fastest pitches in MLB, fastest pitch in 2023

What is the longest home run ever hit by Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 30, the longest homer in MLB this season.

Who has Shohei Ohtani hit the most home runs against?

In his major-league career, Ohtani has hit 18 home runs each against the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. Right behind that are the Chicago White Sox (16) and Seattle Mariners (16).

How many games did it take Ohtani to hit 100 home runs?

Shohei Ohtani hit 100 career home runs in 444 career games or 1,539 career at-bats. However, he was nowhere close to being the fastest player to 100 home runs, with Ryan Howard (325 games) holding the record.

Ohtani also won’t be the fastest player to hit 200 career home runs. Ryan Howard is the fastest player to 200 home runs, achieving the feat in 658 games. Ohtani has already played in 668 games and hasn’t reached 170 home runs as of July 28.

How many wins does Shohei Ohtani have?

Shohei Ohtani has nine wins in 20 starts this season.

  • Shohei Ohtani pitching stats (2023): 3.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3.1 K/BB ratio, .186 batting average allowed to opponents, 160 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched.

What is the Ohtani rule?

The Ohtani rule in Major League Baseball allows the pitcher to be assigned the designated hitter spot in a batting order for his team and remain as the designated hitter even after being removed from the game as the active pitcher.

