Shohei Ohtani home runs 2023: Tracking Shohei Ohtani’s home run pace, every homer

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is leading the MLB MVP race in 2023, on his way to another historic season. As the best player in baseball continues his domination, we’re tracking Shohei Ohtani home runs as he pursues an American League record.

Just a year ago, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke the AL record for home runs in a season with 62. The reigning AL MVP passed Roger Marris’ unforgettable 1961 season (61 home runs). While many thought Judge’s record would stand alone for several years, Ohtani now has a shot at breaking it.

Shohei Ohtani hitting stats: .307/.409/.669, 1.078 OPS, 40 home runs, 83 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 19 doubles, 72 walks, 5.5 Wins Above Replacement

Let’s dive into the Shohei Ohtani home run tracker, examining his latest success at the plate and how he’s fared this season.

Shohei Ohtani home run tracker: 40 home runs

On Aug. 3, Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 40th home run of the season. With the Angels leading 2-1 in the 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani crushed a solo shot to right-center field to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

Shohei Ohtani crushes No. 40! 💪 pic.twitter.com/DNJnKYlnuz — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2023 Ohtani became the first MLB player to 40 home runs this season and he’s officially reached 82 RBI on the season. This is the second season with 40-plus home runs in Ohtani’s career, he last achieved it in 2021.

Shohei Ohtani home runs 2023

Here’s a breakdown of every home run hit by Shohei Ohtani this season, via Baseball Reference. Distance for each of Ohtani’s home runs are courtesy of Baseball Savant. We’ve attached video for each Ohtani home run.

Home Run # Date Pitcher Opponent Distance (Ft.) 1 April 2 Ken Waldichuk Oakland A’s 447 2 April 3 George Kirby Seattle Mariners 431 3 April 9 Yusei Kikuchi Toronto Blue Jays 397 4 April 18 Clarke Schmidt New York Yankees 391 5 April 23 Jordan Lyles Kansas City Royals 415 6 April 26 Chad Smith Oakland A’s 401 7 April 30 Colin Rea Milwaukee Brewers 413 8 May 10 Ryan Pressly Houston Astros 408 9 May 15 Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles 456 10 May 18 Tyler Wells Baltimore Orioles 378 11 May 20 Louie Varland Minnesota Twins 414 12 May 24 James Paxton Boston Red Sox 398 13 May 30 Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox 435 14 May 31 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox 425 15 May 31 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox 459 16 June 6 Hayden Wesneski Chicago Cubs 374 17 June 9 Luis Castillo Seattle Mariners 440 18 June 10 Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners 400 19 June 12 Grant Anderson Texas Rangers 459 20 June 12 Cole Ragans Texas Rangers 388 21 June 14 Will Smith Texas Rangers 453 22 June 15 Brock Burke Texas Rangers 443 23 June 17 Taylor Clarke Kansas City Royals 437 24 June 18 Zack Greinke Kansas City Royals 422 25 June 23 Kyle Freeland Colorado Rockies 434 26 June 26 Dylan Cease Chicago White Sox 446 27 June 27 Michael Kopech Chicago White Sox 418 28 June 27 Touki Toussaint Chicago White Sox 404 29 June 29 Kendall Graveman Chicago White Sox 438 30 June 30 Tommy Henry Arizona Diamondbacks 493 31 July 2 Kyle Nelson Arizona Diamondbacks 454 32 July 8 Michael Grove Los Angeles Dodgers 433 33 July 15 Ryan Pressly Houston Astros 404 34 July 16 Phil Maton Houston Astros 411 35 July 17 Michael King New York Yankees 403 36 July 23 Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates 410 37 July 27 Matt Manning Detroit Tigers 383 38 July 27 Matt Manning Detroit Tigers 435 39 July 28 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays 397 40 Aug. 3 Isaiah Campbell Seattle Mariners 390

How many home runs does Shohei Ohtani have?

Shohei Ohtani has hit 40 home runs this season, the most in MLB. Ohtani hit nine home runs in July after hitting 15 in June and eight in May.

How many home runs is Shohei Ohtani on pace to hit?

Shohei Ohtani is on pace for 59 home runs this season, which would fall two short of tying Roger Maris for the second-most home runs in a season by an American League player.

What is the longest home run ever hit by Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 30, the longest homer in MLB this season.

Who has Shohei Ohtani hit the most home runs against?

In his major-league career, Ohtani has hit 18 home runs each against the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. Right behind that are the Chicago White Sox (16) and Seattle Mariners (16).

How many games did it take Ohtani to hit 100 home runs?

Shohei Ohtani hit 100 career home runs in 444 career games or 1,539 career at-bats. However, he was nowhere close to being the fastest player to 100 home runs, with Ryan Howard (325 games) holding the record.

Ohtani also won’t be the fastest player to hit 200 career home runs. Ryan Howard is the fastest player to 200 home runs, achieving the feat in 658 games. Ohtani has already played in 668 games and hasn’t reached 170 home runs as of July 28.

How many wins does Shohei Ohtani have?

Shohei Ohtani has nine wins in 20 starts this season.

Shohei Ohtani pitching stats (2023): 3.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3.1 K/BB ratio, .186 batting average allowed to opponents, 160 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched.

What is the Ohtani rule?

The Ohtani rule in Major League Baseball allows the pitcher to be assigned the designated hitter spot in a batting order for his team and remain as the designated hitter even after being removed from the game as the active pitcher.