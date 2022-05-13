Shock, Mayhem, Justice post big wins at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock notched their third straight win to open the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers, while the Florida Mayhem and Washington Justice also picked up wins Friday as Week 2 action began.

The Shock defeated the Houston Outlaws 3-1, dropping their first map of the season in the process. The Mayhem swept the Vancouver Titans 3-0 and the Washington Justice took care of the Atlanta Reign by the same score.

San Francisco, aiming to win another OWL championship after earning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, started their match with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and went up by two with a 2-1 win on Circuit Royal. The Outlaws responded with a 3-1 victory on Midtown before the Shock finished the job, 2-1 on Ilios.

Florida breezed to its second win of the qualifiers by beating Vancouver 1-0 on Colosseo, 3-2 on Dorado and 3-0 on King’s Row.

Washington held Atlanta off the board over their first two maps, prevailing 1-0 on Colosseo and 3-0 on Dorado. The third map was far more explosive, but the Justice held off the Reign 5-4 on Eichenwalde to secure the sweep. It was also Washington’s second win in the early going.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

–London Spitfire vs. Boston Uprising

–Dallas Fuel vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Vancouver Titans vs. New York Excelsior

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 3-0, +8, 3

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-0, +4, 2

3. Florida Mayhem, 2-1, +3, 2

4. Washington Justice, 2-1, +2, 2

5. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

T6. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, 0, 1

T6. London Spitfire, 1-1, 0, 1

T6. Dallas Fuel, 1-1, 0, 1

T9. Toronto Defiant, 1-1, -1, 1

T9. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

T11. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -5, 0

T11. New York Excelsior, 0-2, -5, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-3, -7, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media