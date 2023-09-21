Shedeur Sanders reportedly could land unreal NIL money if he returns to Colorado Buffaloes in 2024

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have an eight-figure reason to pass on the 2024 NFL Draft and return to the team next season.

Despite not being a serious National Championship contender, there has been no bigger story in college football than the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders. While there were many doubters who did not think the NFL legend would be able to replicate his success at Jackson State at a bigger program, he has quickly quieted all those naysayers.

However, despite Sanders’ ability to make headlines with his bold quotes and opinions, the Buffaloes have the full attention of the sports world because Shedeur Sanders has been outstanding over his first three games this season. The head coach’s son is also an import from Jackson State and has proven he too is a prime-time performer like his dear old dad.

While racking up over 1,200 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in just three games, he has quickly risen up Heisman Trophy rankings and on many NFL team’s draft boards. With speculation that he could be a first-round pick next April, the assumption is he will be done with the Buffs after this season.

Shedeur Sanders stats (2023): 1,251 passing yards, 10 TD, 1 INT, 178.7 passer rating

However, during a Wednesday edition of “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd and his guest, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, spoke about why Sanders staying in Boulder for another season may not be as outlandish an idea as some may think.

College football analyst claims Shedeur Sanders could make $10 million in NIL money

Firstly, Klatt explained that while there is a good bonus for top-10 picks, a first-round contract is not nearly as valuable as it used to be after major changes were made in recent collective bargaining agreements. Then there is the fact that he may be selected by a franchise with a culture far different than what he has flourished under with his father. Furthermore, Colorado likely will be a serious 2024 title contender with Deion Sanders in his second year as coach and two-way star Travis Hunter back.

However, Klatt offered up what may be the most intriguing reason for the youngster to stick around for another year with his dad and teammates: The insane name, image, and likeness money he could get as the top player on the most popular team in the sport.

“By the way, you see the [ratings] numbers of these broadcasts. We think of NIL like, ‘Oh yeah, he could make a couple million bucks.’ I think Shedeur might be able to make $10 million.”

A NIL deal for $10 million would be groundbreaking, but not completely impossible considering the fact that Shedeur Sanders is believed to have made over $5 million so far in NIL money, and Colorado Buffaloes games this season have delivered huge ratings for both FOX Sports and ESPN.