Serena Williams shocks tennis world, defeats Anett Kontaveit in U.S. Open

The GOAT. Queen. Whatever term you want to use to describe the legendary Serena Williams, north of 300 million Americans were rooting for one of the best tennis players ever to defeat world No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Williams, 40, is taking part in her final tennis tournament of what has been a legendary career that has included a whopping 23 Grand Slam wins. No one really expected the childhood prodigy to actually make the number 24 with Williams facing plus-5000 odds to come out victorious.

It was more about paying homage to Williams’ career, her impact on generations of Americans and what she has been able to accomplish as a little girl from Saginaw, Michigan.

At the very least, that was the narrative heading into Wednesday night’s match at Flushing Meadows in Queens. But much like Serena Williams has done throughout her career, she turned that narrative on its head.

Serena Williams shocks tennis world with upset over Anett Kontaveit in U.S. Open

“The essence of being Serena: expecting the best from myself and proving people wrong. There were so many matches I won because something made me angry or someone counted me out. That drove me. I’ve built a career on channeling anger and negativity and turning it into something good,” Serena Williams wrote in Vogue.

Boy, did that come alive during Wednesday’s match against Kontaveit. After winning the first set 7-6, Williams fell in the second set by the score of 6-2 to set the stage for a drama-filled third set, one in which she went full vintage.

Turning back the clock to her first ever U.S. Open win over Martina Hingis in 1999 and a brilliant defeat over sister, Venus, at Wimbledon in 2002, the younger Williams’ sister saved her best for last. A dominating final set performance, leading to one of the most electric stages we’ve seen in tennis history.

Breaking wills and destroying souls, the story of Serena Williams’ career. As you can see on that match-winning highlight, Kontaveit wanted none of the smoke. She knew where this was headed. She wasn’t going to win.

And thus continues one of the most-legendary careers in the history of professional sports by a woman who has transcended both the sports world and tennis to be the closest version of American royalty that we will ever see.

Stars out in full force to watch Serena Williams

Queens is the place to be this week as Williams closes up shop on her historical career. From her days as a teenage sensation to the legendary iteration of tennis’ queen, Williams has also caught the attention of celebrities. Perhaps, it’s her distinct playing style and electric personality.

Maybe it’s more about her being seen as the face of generations within the African-American community. Either way, those on hand in New York City didn’t disappoint Wednesday evening.

Actress and singer Zendaya made her way to Flushing Meadows.

One of the greatest golfers of all-time and a former child prodigy himself, Tiger Woods showed up to show his support for Serena Williams, too.

Legndary singer Dionne Warwick showed up despite announcers confusing her for Gladys Knight.

Though, Mrs. Knight was also in the stands pimping it big time (we love our puns at Sportsnaut).

Former “Blackish” star Anthony Anderson made his presence known in pulling up at Flushing Meadows, looking pretty GQ in the process.

Why is it such a big deal these celebrities showed up for Serena Williams’ match? Well, it’s pretty simple. This goes to show us that the second-round match was as much of an event as anything we’ve seen around the sports world in some time. Remember, former President Bill Clinton was on hand Tuesday evening, too.

It’s now on to Round 3 for Mrs. Williams.