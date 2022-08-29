Serena Williams advances in U.S. Open as legendary career continues

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

A lot has been made about all-time great tennis star Serena Williams and her status as one of the best athletes to grace planet Earth. That has been brought up more recently after the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced that she would be stepping away from the game after this week’s U.S. Open.

Taking on Danka Kovinic in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows Monday evening, Williams looked to prolong her career in front of A-List stars that included former President Bill Clinton.

That’s exactly what she did in defeating the Montenegro native in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). It was a scene in Queens as Serena Williams advanced to the second round.

SERENA WILLIAMS ADVANCES IN THE US OPEN‼️ pic.twitter.com/5g3fpxpVFw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2022

You could tell just how electric Flushing Meadows was as Williams disposed of her opponent despite concern that Monday evening might have been her final appearance in a professional tennis match.

Setting the scene as Serena Williams advances

“I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words,” Serena Williams said in announcing she’s stepping away from the game. “You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”

She wouldn’t get that final goodbye Monday night in New York City. Rather, Williams will advance to the second round as she looks to shock the world in what will be her final Grand Slam event as a full-time player.

The crowd was more than ready as Williams made her appearance on the court inside Flushing Meadows. It was one of the most-epic tennis scenes we have ever witnessed.

The crowd is READY. pic.twitter.com/OOF2LfE6EO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2022

Even after falling down early in the opening set, Williams could be seen turning back the clock in a big way as she climbed back to win in straight sets. This one rally was just amazing.

Those watching the match paid homage to the queen of tennis and someone who has defined this sport more than any before her. It was almost like anointing American royalty.

“You are fearless. Thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us,” tennis legend Billie Jean King told Serena Williams after her Round 1 win.

Others followed suit.

This is why you’re the 🐐 my friend. Well done @serenawilliams — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) August 30, 2022

So grateful to live in the era of Serena Williams.

What an inspiration. — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) August 30, 2022

Williams will now take on world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She has 47 career wins against WTA top-two players in her career, the most by any woman since rankings were introduced back in 1975. Serena Williams has also won 22 of her last 24 matches against top-two players.

We know at least one country consisting of 330 million people will be rooting for the queen.