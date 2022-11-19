Scotiabank Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -scotiabankarena.com

Scotiabank Arena is built on the Canada Post Delivery Building site and retains east and south walls. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Scotiabank Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Scotiabank Arena located?

Scotiabank Arena is in Toronto, Canada. The address of Scotiabank Arena is 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON, M5J 2X2, Canada.

Who plays at Scotiabank Arena?

The Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena.

What is the capacity of the Scotiabank Arena?

The capacity at Scotiabank Arena is 19,800, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the doors open at Scotiabank Arena?

Scotiabank Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

Related: NBA games today

How much is the parking at the Scotiabank Arena?

Scotiabank Arena is a short walk to thousands of public parking spaces. We suggest using ParkWhiz to find parking and receive it ahead of time. You can expect to pay around $35 for parking.

Can you watch the Toronto Raptors warm up at Scotiabank Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Scotiabank Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

Related: Shop Toronto Raptors jerseys

What can you bring into Scotiabank Arena?

Scotiabank Arena will only allow small purses or bags smaller than 6.5” x 4.5” with or without a handle or strap.

Is Scotiabank Arena cashless?

Scotiabank Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Scotiabank Arena?

Suites at Scotiabank Arena cost between $5,000-$18,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Scotiabank Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Scotiabank Arena.

The 600 Level Theatre Suites are directly above the ones on the 500 Level. The 600 Level Theatre Box offers a great birds-eye view of the court.

Gondola Suites are located on one sideline above the 300 Level seating sections.

Loge Suites are located on the 400 Level on the West End of Scotiabank Arena.

500 Level Theatre Suites are the lower two Theatre Suite levels at Scotiabank Arena. These are located on both the East and West ends of the arena.

Related: Updated Toronto Raptors power rankings

What is there to eat at Scotiabank Arena?

Credit – scotiabankarena.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Scotiabank Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Scotiabank Arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss parts of the game.

Hogtown Gourmet Hot Dogs: Serving up bacon hot dogs, Coney Island chili dogs, Dorito dogs, soda, water, beer, and more in sections 112, 308, and 319.

Serving up bacon hot dogs, Coney Island chili dogs, Dorito dogs, soda, water, beer, and more in sections 112, 308, and 319. The Poutinerie: Nothing more Canadian than enjoying poutine during a basketball or hockey game. Fans can head to sections 121 and 322 to get poutine, cheese curds, fries, water, beer, soda, and more.

Nothing more Canadian than enjoying poutine during a basketball or hockey game. Fans can head to sections 121 and 322 to get poutine, cheese curds, fries, water, beer, soda, and more. Suds in the Six: Serving craft beer in sections 105, 116, and 323.

Serving craft beer in sections 105, 116, and 323. Tim Hortons: Everyone’s Canadian favorite coffee shop can be found in section 120.

Everyone’s Canadian favorite coffee shop can be found in section 120. Hot Stove Carve: Prime rib and turkey sandwiches out in sections 117 and 318.

Prime rib and turkey sandwiches out in sections 117 and 318. Pizza Pizza: Fans looking for slices of pizza to enjoy during sporting events can head to sections 111, 120, 121, 306, and 321.

Fans looking for slices of pizza to enjoy during sporting events can head to sections 111, 120, 121, 306, and 321. Molson Canadian Brewhouse: Sports fans looking for a wide selection of beer can head to section 108.

Sports fans looking for a wide selection of beer can head to section 108. Mac and Cheese Boutique: Fans looking for Mac n Cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches can head to this concession stand in section 102.

Fans looking for Mac n Cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches can head to this concession stand in section 102. Colibri: Serving up tacos and more with a wide selection of flavors in section 119.

Serving up tacos and more with a wide selection of flavors in section 119. Leela’s: Curry beef and butter chicken, jerk chicken, and more out in section 110.

Curry beef and butter chicken, jerk chicken, and more out in section 110. Draught Deck Beer Hall: Pub food, including rib sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, fries, soda, water, beer, and more, in section 313.

Pub food, including rib sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, fries, soda, water, beer, and more, in section 313. Food Junctions: Chicken tenders, buffalo tenders, Italian sausage, water, beer, soda, and more in sections 107, 120, 311, and 324.

Chicken tenders, buffalo tenders, Italian sausage, water, beer, soda, and more in sections 107, 120, 311, and 324. Cherry Street BBQ: Serving up BBQ sandwiches and more in section 313.

Serving up BBQ sandwiches and more in section 313. St. Patties: Classic burgers, bacon burgers, and plant-based burgers are in section 122.

Classic burgers, bacon burgers, and plant-based burgers are in section 122. Draught Deck: Sports fans looking for a comfortable atmosphere to get great drink options can head to sections 313-317.

Sports fans looking for a comfortable atmosphere to get great drink options can head to sections 313-317. Edo Sushi: Serving up a wide selection of freshly rolled sushi for you to enjoy in section 104.

Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion