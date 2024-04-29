NFL insider updates the future for San Francisco 49ers’ stars Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers went into the 2024 NFL Draft with star wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk floated in NFL trade rumors. Following the selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick, the futures of Aiyuk and Samuel in San Francisco became even more uncertain.

It was a surprising first-round pick, considering Samuel is already one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2024 and Aiyuk is looking for an even bigger contract. It led to increased trade calls regarding the availability of both offensive weapons.

However, wide receivers flew off the board in the second round with Aiyuk and Samuel remaining in San Francisco. With the 2024 NFL Draft over, there appears to be a decision made on at least one of the 49ers’ stars with lingering uncertainty for another.

Deebo Samuel stats (2023): 97 touches, 1,117 scrimmage yards, 12 touchdowns

During an appearance on GoJo and Golic, reporter Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided some insight on where things likely stand for both Samuel and Aiyuk in San Francisco.

“My sense now is Deebo probably stays. I think with Aiyuk, I think they’d like to get a deal done. There’s always angst before a deal happens, there’s always frustration. It’s never quite what you want.” Ian Rapoport on San Francisco 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk contract: $14.124 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

Other NFL teams haven’t helped San Francisco during this saga. The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a multi-year contract extension worth $30.002 million annually. Shortly after, Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown signed an extension with a $32 million AAV.

Barring a dramatic change in circumstances, contract talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers’ front office won’t progress before the Minnesota Vikings extend Justin Jefferson. Multiple reports have made it clear that he’ll likely sign a deal closer to $35 million annually than Brown’s $32 million AAV.

Jefferson’s extension would mean four wide receivers are making at least $30 million annually, with two at $32-plus million. It will allow Aiyuk’s agent to push his asking price up to the $30 million threshold, citing rising NFL revenue and the cost for top wide receivers.

While the NFL CBA’s penalties for holding out might keep Aiyuk on the field in 2024, the 49ers will likely have to choose between him or Samuel by next offseason.