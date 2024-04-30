San Francisco 49ers reportedly ‘planning’ to lose star player in 2025

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from the 2024 offseason with their core intact after NFL rumors suggested any of Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk or Brandon Aiyuk could be playing elsewhere next fall. However, it already appears like the 49ers’ front office knows that won’t be the case in 2025.

Juszczyk, the All-Pro fullback, was seemingly considered a potential cap casualty early this offseason. When he reworked his deal with San Francisco, then Aiyuk’s name popped up in NFL trade rumors as the two sides were far apart in talks on a contract extension.

Deebo Samuel stats (2023): 97 touches, 1,117 scrimmage yards, 12 touchdowns

However, even amid Aiyuk’s social media posts suggesting he is disgruntled in San Francisco, the winds started changing. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, reports surfaced that Samuel could be the offensive weapon likeliest to move during the NFL Draft.

San Francisco received trade calls from around the league, but a trade never materialized. Even after the 49ers selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick, general manager John Lynch kept his star receivers on the roster. However, that might not be for long.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, the 49ers are “planning” to lose at least one of AIyuk after this season. It’s also reportedly possible that both pass-catchers aren’t back on the 49ers roster for the 2025 season.

“The Niners are planning for life without at least one (if not two) of them as soon as 2025. … The plan has been and remains to try to work out a long-term contract extension for Aiyuk. If that happens, difficult decisions on Samuel and Jennings (an unrestricted free agent) will await after the season.” Nick Wagoner on the futures of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers

The wheels could already be in motion for the eventual departures of both players. Pearsall would eventually take over as the slot receiver in San Francsico, while fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing could be developed into another offensive weapon.

While it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of Aiyuk or Samuel played for another team in 2025, losing both would be a significant blow to the 49ers’ offense. However, with quarterback Brock Purdy due for a contract extension that will cost upwards of $45-plus million per season, San Francisco is seemingly open to the idea of turning the page completely on two of Purdy’s best playmakers.