Sam Ehlinger, Colts reserves rally past Bears

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger guided the host Colts to the final 17 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter, to rally past the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Saturday night in an NFL preseason game.

Both teams sat their starting quarterbacks: the Bears’ Justin Fields and Colts top draft pick Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis went with Gardner Minshew, who was 13-of-15 passing for 107 yards and a second-quarter touchdown pass of 4 yards to Juwann Winfree.

Ehlinger was 9-for-14 for 124 yards. He also was the Colts’ leading rusher, with eight carries for 60 yards, including a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to pull Indianapolis within 17-13 after a failed conversion pass.

But the Colts scored again on Jake Funk’s 4-yard TD run and his 2-point conversion run for a 21-17 advantage with 4:28 left. Matt Gay added a 35-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining in the game for the final difference.

Chicago’s Daurice Fountain recorded game highs with five receptions for 86 yards, including a 35-yard TD from Nathan Peterman early in the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media