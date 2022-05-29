WATCH: Sam Burns beats Scottie Scheffler in playoff to win Charles Schwab Challenge

At one point on Sunday, Sam Burns was seven strokes off the lead in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was plus-3500 to come away with his third win of the season.

On the other hand, 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler had it going big time and looked to be a shoo-in for his fourth victory of the season.

That’s when everything changed. Burns would end up shooting five under par on Sunday as Scheffler found himself two over. While the biggest story from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, was Harold Varner III’s epic meltdown, Sam Burns made headlines himself.

The still-young 25-year-old LSU product forced a one-hole playoff after hitting par on each of his final six holes to force said playoff. With the playoff taking place on the par four 18, Burns hit an awe-inspiring putt for a birdie and the win. It was a scene.

Unbelievably clutch.@SamBurns66 drained the 38-footer from off the green to win @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/DaQmWt5MRe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2022

A 38-footer for the win? You have to be kidding us, right? What an absolutely epic shot from Burns to come away with his third victory of the season.

Sam Burns opened the season wth a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall. He then won the Valspar Championship back in March.

Despite struggles in the two majors thus far this season (missed cut at Masters and plus-one at the PGA Championship), Burns looks to be going good heading into the Memorial Tournament next week and the U.S. Open in mid-June.