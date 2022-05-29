WATCH: Harold Varner III falls out of the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with triple-bogey

Harold Varner III was looking for his first PGA Tour win during the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas on Sunday.

The Ohio native was leading things heading into the par four 12 at Colonial Country Club with a minus-10 score. That’s when things changed on a dime for Varner III. As you will see below, he had four puts within 19 feet before finishing with a triple-bogey. It was really hard to watch.

Four putts from 19 feet.



A triple bogey for Harold Varner III to fall out of the lead. pic.twitter.com/MXkRk7XVIM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2022

That’s a living nightmare right there for Harold Varner III.

To make matters even more discouraging, Varner III would put up a double-bogey on 13 to fall to minus five for the tournament before another triple-bogey on the par four 14.

Those watching this had their reactions to what was another epic collapse on the PGA Tour this season.

Gold world reacts to Harold Varner III choking away first PGA win

https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook/status/1531021259303227392?s=20&t=Xx–F2eqVGIMoIKLA5XIQA

Holy Harold Varner 4-putt. Ouchhhhhh. #relatable — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 29, 2022

From co-leader to T9 😔



Double bogey on the next has Harold Varner III 4 shots back. pic.twitter.com/T0Ugr45aWI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2022

Harold Varner is the worst Sunday player I’ve ever seen in golf history — Zack Carey (@ZackAttack1110) May 29, 2022

I'm out. Sorry, I cannot believe what just happened. This was right there. — Harold Varner Tracker (@HVIIITracker) May 29, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy in contention pull a triple-double-triple like Harold Varner. — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 29, 2022

As for others in contention, Sam Burns finished his round minus-five to bring him into a tie with Scottie Scheffler at minus-nine for the tournament. Scott Stallings, Brendon Todd, Tony Finau and Davis Riley are also near the top of the leaderboard.