WATCH: Harold Varner III falls out of the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with triple-bogey

Harold Varner III was looking for his first PGA Tour win during the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas on Sunday.
The Ohio native was leading things heading into the par four 12 at Colonial Country Club with a minus-10 score. That’s when things changed on a dime for Varner III. As you will see below, he had four puts within 19 feet before finishing with a triple-bogey. It was really hard to watch.
That’s a living nightmare right there for Harold Varner III.
To make matters even more discouraging, Varner III would put up a double-bogey on 13 to fall to minus five for the tournament before another triple-bogey on the par four 14.
Those watching this had their reactions to what was another epic collapse on the PGA Tour this season.
Gold world reacts to Harold Varner III choking away first PGA win
As for others in contention, Sam Burns finished his round minus-five to bring him into a tie with Scottie Scheffler at minus-nine for the tournament. Scott Stallings, Brendon Todd, Tony Finau and Davis Riley are also near the top of the leaderboard.