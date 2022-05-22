Golf world reacts to Mito Pereira blowing PGA Championship on 18

Chile’s Mito Pereira simply needed to par out on 18 Sunday afternoon to win the 2022 PGA Championship.
For the unknown golfer, it would have represented his first ever PGA Tour win after making his way up the ranks from the Korn Ferry Tour.
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old saw his drive on 18 go into the water — leading to a shocking turn of events at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A one shot lead over the likes of Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris heading into the par four 18. All Mito Pereira needed was to save par. Nothing more. Play it safe. Let up on the green and go for the par. Even a bogey would have set up a three-way playoff against Thomas and Zalatoris.
It wasn’t to be. Pereira ended up with a double bogey on 18 and finished the final round plus-five after beig minus-nine after 54. His performace in 18 led to a Thomas/Zalatoris playoff with Pereira wondering what could have been.