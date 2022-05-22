Golf world reacts to Mito Pereira blowing PGA Championship on 18

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Chile’s Mito Pereira simply needed to par out on 18 Sunday afternoon to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

For the unknown golfer, it would have represented his first ever PGA Tour win after making his way up the ranks from the Korn Ferry Tour.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old saw his drive on 18 go into the water — leading to a shocking turn of events at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mito Pereira's tee shot on the 18th.pic.twitter.com/sNZTAoYTKr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2022

A one shot lead over the likes of Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris heading into the par four 18. All Mito Pereira needed was to save par. Nothing more. Play it safe. Let up on the green and go for the par. Even a bogey would have set up a three-way playoff against Thomas and Zalatoris.

It wasn’t to be. Pereira ended up with a double bogey on 18 and finished the final round plus-five after beig minus-nine after 54. His performace in 18 led to a Thomas/Zalatoris playoff with Pereira wondering what could have been.

Gold world reacts to Mito Pereira hitting the water on 18

That’s heartbreaking for Mito Pereira. He’ll have nightmares about that drive tonight. — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) May 22, 2022

This is just absolutely not the way you want to see a player lose the tournament. Gutted for Mito Pereira. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/9nsbbarvBd — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 22, 2022

I know nothing about Mito Pereira and I feel terrible for the guy. Brutal — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) May 22, 2022

Watching Mito Pereira play 18 and remembering my last time on the course. pic.twitter.com/qjhWqImWzP — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 22, 2022

My stomach hurts for Mito Pereira. My word. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) May 22, 2022

So we've got a playoff between Thomas and Zalatoris. Mito Pereira gives away the lead on the 72nd hole — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 22, 2022

Aside from my lack of overall talent, strength off the tee, etc. … 17-18 for Mito Pereira is why I don't play golf with any regularity. Soul-crushing. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) May 22, 2022