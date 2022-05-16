fbpx
PGA Championship television schedule for 2022, tee times and more

Vincent Frank

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to get going Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Phil Mickelson will not look to repeat as champion after he pulled out recently with fellow legendary golfer Tiger Woods making his second appearance on the green this season after a mixed bag at the 2022 Masters.

What is the PGA Championship?

  • It is one of four major men’s championships on the PGA slate.
  • Prior to 2019, it served as the fourth of the majors on Labor Day weekend. That changed in 2019 when the PGA moved it to the week before Memorial Day.
  • The first Championship was held in October 1916 at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York.
  • Jim Barnes won the first PGA championship in 1916. After a two-year hiatus due to World War 1, Barnes again hoisted the trophy in 1919.
  • The great Walter Hagen won five PGA Championship events over a seven-year span from 1921-27.
  • Hagan earned his trophies when the Championship was match play. Once it went to stroke play, Jack Nicklaus matched him with five wins.
What channel is the PGA Championship on?

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will provide a majority of the coverage before CBS takes over in the afternoon come Saturday and Sunday. It’s nearly identical to the coverage of the last major this season, the 2022 Masters. The two stations previously handed off coverage on a per-day basis.

Television schedule for the PGA Championship

RoundDateTime (ET)Network
1Thu, May 198:00 AM-2:00 PMESPN+
1Thu, May 192:00 PM-8:00 PMESPN
2Fri, May 208:00 AM-2:00 PMESPN+
2Fri, May 202:00 PM-8:00 PMESPN
3Sat, May 218:00 AM-10:00 AMESPN+
3Sat, May 2110:00 AM-1:00 PMESPN
3Sat, May 211:00 PM-7:00 PMCBS
4Sun, May 228:00 AM-10:00 AMESPN+
4Sun, May 2210:00 AM-1:00 PMESPN
4Sun, May 221:00 PM-7:00 PMCBS
Provided by PGA.com

Other PGA Championship TV coverage

PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ will also combine early-round coverage during the 2022 PGA Championship from Tulsa.

The 2022 PGA Championship pairings and tee times

Tee times have yet to be posted. Typically, the are set the day before the tournament begins. This means Wednesday, May 18. We’ll update this when the information becomes available.

Golfer rankings leading up to PGA Championship

Golf: Masters Tournament - Final Round
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Sam Burns
  3. Cameron Smith
  4. Hideki Matsuyama
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Max Homa
  7. Jon Rahm
  8. Jordan Spieth
  9. Tom Hoge
  10. Talor Gooch
  11. Sungjae Im
  12. Viktor Hovland
  13. Rory McIlroy
  14. Cameron Young
  15. Justin Thomas
  16. Joaquin Niemann
  17. Collin Morikawa
  18. Xander Schauffele
  19. J.J. Spaun
  20. Sepp Straka

Past 10 PGA Championship winners

  • 2021: Phil Mickelson
  • 2020: Collin Morikawa
  • 2019: Brooks Koepka
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka
  • 2017: Justin Thomas
  • 2016: Jimmy Walker
  • 2015: Jason Day
  • 2014: Rory McIlroy
  • 2013: Jason Dufner
  • 2012: Rory McIlroy
Will Tiger Woods tee off in 2022 PGA Championship?

The short-form answer to this is yes. After suffering a horrific automobile accident back in February of of 2021, the four-time PGA Championship winner made his return to the PGA in the Masters. He’s now feeling much stronger.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters. We went back to work on Tuesday (after the Masters). Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it.

We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better.”

Tiger Woods on PGA Championship

While he remains a long shot to win, Woods would join Hagen and Nicklaus as the only five-time winners in the PGA Championship if he were to come out on top.

