Golf world reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning 2022 Masters Tournament

Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

As the final group of the 86th Masters came to the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, Scottie Scheffler inched closer and closer to his first Masters and first green jacket.

Entering the day at 8-under, Scheffler, who is the World’s No. 1 golfer, continued his dominance by winning his fourth event in his past six starts.

Even after putting up a double bogey on 18, Scottie Scheffler won by four strokes over Rory McIlroy, who shot a final round 8-under 64.

WHAT A SHOT 😱



Scottie Scheffler with a huge birdie on 3! #themasters pic.twitter.com/4Jqy0cFBhj — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2022

His first birdie on hole No. 3 came on a chip-in from off the green. Scheffler chipped his shot into the hill for a bump-and-run and rolled right into the cup.

Four holes later on No. 7, his made his putt to get to 10-under.

Then, Scottie Scheffler made back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 past Amen Corner. On the par-4 14th, Scheffler got his approach shot to within five feet for his third birdie of the afternoon.

Back-to-back birdies. Scottie Scheffler now leads by five with three holes to play. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0e6M3j9MtP — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

On the following hole, the University of Texas Longhorns star got over the water in two shots. He chipped his ball from behind the green and one-putted to get to -12.

It was a dominating overall performance for Scheffler during a week that was defined by Tiger Woods’ presence.

Golf world react to Scottie Scheffler winning 2022 Masters

In the last 56 days, Scottie Scheffler has:



– Won in the craziest environment in all of golf

– Won Arnold Palmer's tournament

– Beat Poulter, Fitzpatrick, Horschel, Power, DJ, Conners & Kisner to win the match play

– Became No. 1 in the world

– Won the Masters



Not bad. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) April 10, 2022

Players to win four times in a PGA TOUR season, including a major and a World Golf Championships event:



Scottie Scheffler, 2021-22

Tiger Woods, 2008

Tiger Woods, 2007

Tiger Woods, 2006

Tiger Woods, 2005

Tiger Woods, 2002

Tiger Woods, 2001

Tiger Woods, 2000

Tiger Woods, 1999 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2022

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/smCowk5i8V — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Scottie Scheffler’s an absolute animal.



Was fun to watch him compete today. Never let it get close… stone cold killer.



Golf is lucky to have him. — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 10, 2022

Scottie Scheffler isn’t really messing around about that #1 world ranking, huh? #themasters — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 8, 2022

One more hole to go. Scottie Scheffler heads to the 18th. pic.twitter.com/7R1MMC8XzV — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 10, 2022

SCOTTIE! SCOTTIE! SCOTTIE!



Scottie Scheffler’s first major win comes at Augusta. 🤘🏾



He is only the 5th No. 1 ranked golfer to win The Masters. pic.twitter.com/4YO46n65oz — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) April 10, 2022