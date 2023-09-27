Ryder Cup standings and schedule 2023

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Ryder Cup standings and the 2023 Ryder Cup schedule heading into the start of things come Friday.

Things will get going between Europe and the United States from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy for the three-day gold event of the year. All the information you need is below.

Ryder Cup standings

The 2023 Ryder Cup standings has had 43 events featuring 363 players and more than 1,000 matches since the first matchup between the United States and Europe in 1927 when the Americans defeated Great Britain 9.5 to 2.5 that featured golf legends like Walter Hagen.

In the 43 meetings, the U.S. has won 27 meetings and lost 14. There have been two ties.

Europe has won seven of the last 10 meetings heading into the 2023 Ryder Cup, dating back to the turn of the century.

Ryder Cup standings USA

From 1947 to 1967, the Americans dominated, winning 10 of 11 meetings. The only loss came in 1957 when the Europeans won 7.5 to 4.5 at Lindrick Golf Club in Yorkshire, England.

During this 20-year period, players like Byron Nelson, Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Cary Middlecoff, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus all emerged as stars in the Ryder Cup.

Although the American domination continued from 1959 to 1983, things started to changed after that as the Europeans won 11 of the previous 17 Ryder Cups before 2018.

In the 2021, the United States returned with its biggest margin of victory since 1975 with a 19-9 drubbing as most of those players are competing once again two years later.

Player App. Overall Four-ball Foursomes Singles Jordan Spieth 5th 8-7-3 5-2-0 3-2-2 0-3-1 Justin Thomas 3rd 6-2-1 2-0-1 2-2-0 2-0-0 Brooks Koepka 4th 6-5-1 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-0-1 Rickie Fowler 5th 3-7-5 1-2-2 1-3-2 1-2-1 Patrick Cantlay 2nd 3-0-1 0-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-1 Collin Morikawa 2nd 3-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-1 Xander Schauffele 2nd 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Scottie Scheffler 2nd 2-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Record heading 2023 Ryder Cup for players on this year’s U.S. team

Ryder Cup Europe standings

The 26th Ryder Cup in 1985 is where the Europeans started to find their steam, defeating the Americans 16.5-11.5 for their first victory in 32 years.

The 1985 win also marked the Europeans’ second win since 1933. The Ryder Cup did not happen from 1936-1946 due to World War II as the 1939 Ryder Cup was expected to be played at Ponte Verde Country Club in Florida, but the political tension between the U.S. and Europe altered that.

Despite all the losses before 1985, one of the great Brits to emerge during the Ryder Cup was Dai Rees, who competed in nine Ryder Cups. Rees, who was a three-time runner up at The Open Championship, won seven matches during his time in the Ryder Cup, going 7-10-1.

However, after 1985, players like Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy all emerged to help the Europeans win 11 of the last 17 events (and a tie) since being triumphant at Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The last time Europe won the Ryder Cup was in 2018 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France when Molinari secured the final point in a 4 and 2 over Phil Mickelson to reach the 14.5 mark. In addition, Garcia became the all-time leading points scorer in Ryder Cup history with a 2 and 1 victory over Rickie Fowler.

Player App. Overall Four-ball Foursomes Singles Rory McIlroy 7th 12-12-4 4-5-2 5-5-1 3-2-1 Justin Rose 6th 13-8-2 4-4-0 7-2-1 2-2-1 Tommy Fleetwood 3rd 4-2-2 2-1-1 2-0-0 0-1-1 John Rahm 3rd 4-3-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-0 Tyrrell Hatton 3rd 2-4-1 2-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-0 Viktor Hovland 2nd 0-3-2 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 Shane Lowry 2nd 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Matt Fitzpatrick 3rd 0-5-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Record heading 2023 Ryder Cup for players on this year’s European team

Ryder Cup schedule

Here’s the TV information and timetable for every match of the 2023 Ryder Cup. All times ET.

Thursday, September 28

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

Friday, September 29

1:35 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 3

8:20 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 4

Saturday, September 30

1:35 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 3

8:20 a.m. Morning Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. Afternoon Four-ball Match 4

Sunday, October 1

5:35 a.m. Singles Match No. 1

All 12 matches tee off every 12 minutes after 5:35 a.m.

11 a.m. Trophy Presentation