Ryder Cup 2023: Everything you need to know

The 2023 Ryder Cup is slated to get going from Rome, Italy. The first round will get going on Friday, September 29. The event will conclude on October 1.

Here is everything you need to know about the event across the pond.

When is the Ryder Cup?

This year’s Ryder Cup is from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Ryder Cup Locations

The Ryder Cup locations switch from the United States to Europe every time. This year’s event is taking place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

As a result, the next Ryder Cup will take place in the United States.

Ryder Cup format

Each of the first two days of Ryder Cup competition includes one four match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes.

The final day is reserved for 12 single matches.

Scoring

Each match is worth one point and matches that conclude in a tie are worth 1/2 to each team. The first team to reach 14 ½ points wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14-14 tie, the team holding the Ryder Cup retains the trophy.

The three days of matches consist of 28 total points up for grabs, each of which is one point. There is no overtime nor extra holes to determine a tie, resulting in ½ point for both teams.

Four-Ball

In four-ball, every player of a two-man team plays his own ball, making four balls in play on each hole, or until the match is decided. Each team will record the lowest of its two scores for each hole and the lowest score from any of the four players wins the hole for that team.

If both teams have the same low score, the hole is halved.

Foursomes

In foursomes, each two-man team plays one ball per hole as players alternate shots until the hole is compete. Players will also alternate on the tee shot, making one competitor hit on the odd-numbered holes and the other competitor tee off on the even-numbered holes.

The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole and if the teams tie on a hole, the hole is halved.

Singles

In singles, each match is one-on-one from both sides. The player with the lowest score on each wins the hole. If the scores are tied, the hole is halved.

Concession

Unlike stroke play, players do not have to compete every hole in this format, also known as match play. Most of the time, the concession is usually a putt. If a player picks up his ball, he is conceding the hole, taking his score the player would have made on the next stroke and moving to the next hole.

Ryder Cup Captains

The captains for the 2023 are Luke Donald for Team Europe and Zach Johnson for Team USA.

Each side has five vice captains. The vice captains for Team USA are Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples and Stewart Cink.

The vice captains for Team Europe are Thomas Bjorn, Nicholas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari and Jose Maria Olazabal.

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The next Ryder Cup is scheduled for 2025 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.