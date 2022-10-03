Chances of Russell Westbrook trade still alive as Los Angeles Lakers prepare for preseason

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2021-22 NBA season was winding down, a Russell Westbrook trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers almost seemed like a foregone conclusion. Many expected the situation not to be a matter of if the nine-time All-Star would be traded but instead a matter of when.

But here we are, with first-year head coach Darvin Ham set to lead his Lakers in their first preseason matchup of the season later tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings, and Westbrook remains on the roster. His exact role? Yet to be determined.

While the two-time scoring champ is still on the team, NBA insiders have let it be known that the chances of Westbrook being traded are still alive and well. In fact, the rumored trade, linking Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the Lakers for two future first-round picks was apparently close to being completed. But after days of discussions, the Lakers decided the cost was too rich for their blood.

Instead, L.A. will now try to get the most out of Westbrook, a player they thought highly of just one year ago, before re-evaluating a new course of action later.

Russell Westbrook will have to perform to generate more interest

Right now teams just aren’t willing to offer anything of value for the 33-year-old point guard. Westbrook’s contract outweighs his on-court production, and that’s the biggest barrier preventing a trade.

Yet, in the final year of his contract, one that’s set to pay Westbrook $47 million in 2022, eventually, someone will see some value in adding Westbrook. It might come close to the All-Star break, as teams look to get creative, finding ways to have money to spend in the 2023 free agency class. Aside from Westbrook simply starting to play better, the biggest upside to adding the 14-year-pro might just be the upcoming cap relief that comes from his contract expiring.

While the Lakers, at this point, appear to want to see if their new coach can get more out of Westbrook, the truth is once he starts to play better, they may not want to part with the player who’s led the NBA in assists three out of the past five seasons. Either way, it doesn’t make much sense to attach additional assets just to part with a player who does hold value, even if it’s hard to see right now. Or at least that’s what the Lakers seem to be thinking as they get ready to begin their season.

