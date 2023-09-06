Royals transfer LHP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder) to 60-day IL

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals transferred left-hander Daniel Lynch IV to the 60-day injury list on Thursday due to his left shoulder strain, ending any chance of returning this season.

Lynch, 26, felt fatigue in his shoulder during his two most-recent starts: July 7 and 18. He went on the 15-day IL on July 19. A setback on July 25 required a cortisone shot to help inflammation.

The Royals hoped that after two bullpen sessions, Lynch could pitch live batting practice before going on a rehabilitation assignment.

Lynch is 3-4 with a 4.64 ERA, 16 walks and 34 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings over nine starts. In three seasons with Kansas City, he is 11-23 with a 5.18 ERA, 99 walks and 211 strikeouts in 252 innings over 51 starts.

Kansas City selected him in the first round (34th overall) of the 2018 draft out of Virginia.

