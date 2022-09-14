Rory McIlroy: European Ryder Cup team ‘in need of rebuild’

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy on Wednesday reiterated his stance against having LIV Golf players compete on Team Europe at next year’s Ryder Cup.

“I have said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy’s comments came as several of Europe’s top players prepare to compete in the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton of England as well as Viktor Hovland of Norway will participate in the Italian Open.

While Team Europe could receive a facelift due to the uncertainty surrounding players who had defected to LIV Golf, McIlroy doesn’t see that as much of an issue.

“I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway,” McIlroy said. “It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time, but everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation, I guess.

“That’s all behind us. We have got a core group of guys, but let’s build on that again, and instead of filling those three or four spots with older veterans, let’s blood some rookies and let’s get them in and build toward the future. I think that’s important.”

Fitzpatrick, however, is taking a more neutral view on LIV golfers playing for Team Europe.

“I said it last week, and I just want to win The Ryder Cup, so in my opinion, I want to be part of the team myself but I want the 11 best guys we can get,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not really too bothered about where they are going to come from. I just want to make sure that we win and I think that’s what’s most important. I know other guys might not necessarily agree with that but I know the winning feeling is worth more than any sort of arguments you might have with other players.”

–Field Level Media