Rockies ride momentum into twin bill against Giants

After emerging with a dramatic victory despite nearly taking a historic loss, the Colorado Rockies will attempt to extend their three-game winning streak when they play the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader on Saturday in Denver.

The four-game series was scheduled to begin Thursday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled as part of the twin bill.

On Friday, Colorado starter Chase Anderson fired seven no-hit innings, and Justin Lawrence and Nick Mears combined to hold the Giants hitless in the top of the eighth — but the Rockies trailed 1-0.

Colorado got a run in the eighth before San Francisco broke up the no-hit bid in the ninth and took a 2-1 lead. The Rockies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, on Elehuris Montero’s RBI single and a throwing error by Giants left fielder Mike Yastrzemski, to pull out a 3-2 win.

The Rockies came close to becoming the first team in 56 years to throw a nine-inning no-hitter and lose.

Colorado (54-92) improved its record against National League West opponents to 10-32. The Rockies are 2-8 against the Giants. San Francisco has won 16 of its past 18 games against Colorado dating back to last season.

San Francisco (75-72) sits one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) and the Cincinnati Reds (77-72) in the race for the third and final National League wild-card berth. The Miami Marlins (76-72) are a half-game ahead of the Giants.

Lawrence left the Friday game with a left ankle injury after facing one batter. He rolled his ankle when the spikes on his left shoe got caught on the mound.

“It looks like it is going to be fine, like he’s going to dodge the injured list,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Right-hander Keaton Winn (1-2, 3.55 ERA) is San Francisco’s scheduled starter for Saturday’s first game. Colorado hadn’t named a starter for that contest, but right-hander Peter Lambert (3-7, 5.36) is a strong possibility.

Lambert and Winn were the starting pitchers when San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Colorado with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Winn struck out nine while tossing six innings of three-run ball to collect his first major league victory. It was the first time he has pitched against Colorado.

Winn, who began his big-league career as a reliever, will be making his fourth start.

Lambert allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings and took the loss. He surrendered a season-high three home runs.

Lambert also had a relief outing against San Francisco on June 6, and he yielded three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 6.95 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Giants, having allowed six home runs in 22 innings.

Black said left-hander Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.07 ERA) would start the second game on Saturday. Freeland is 7-6 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 career appearances (all starts) against the Giants. He took a tough-luck loss at San Francisco on July 9 after giving up one run in 6 1/3 innings as the Rockies fell 1-0.

Freeland allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings but didn’t factor in the decision when the Chicago Cubs beat Colorado 5-4 on Monday.

San Francisco hadn’t named a probable starter for the second game. Ross Stripling, who was activated from the injured list on Friday, is one option. The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the majors since Aug. 16 due to a back ailment.

Stripling (0-5, 5.29 ERA) is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA against Colorado in 15 career appearances, including six starts.

“Trying to cover the next four games is going to be pretty challenging, in particular with the split doubleheader (Saturday),” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said prior to the Friday contest. “We know we’re going to need pitching on the roster, so we made the decision to add Ross Stripling back to the roster.”

–Field Level Media