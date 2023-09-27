Rockies put righties Ryan Feltner, Daniel Bard on IL

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies placed right-handers Daniel Bard (right flexor strain) and Ryan Feltner (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, ending their seasons.

The club recalled right-handers Tommy Doyle and Karl Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque in corresponding moves.

Feltner, 27, went 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA in 10 starts this season, his third in the majors.

Bard, 38, finishes the season 4-2 with a 4.56 ERA and a save in 50 relief appearances.

Doyle, 27, has appeared in 13 games for the Rockies, going 0-1 with a 5.31 ERA.

Kauffmann, 26, is 2-4 with a 7.28 ERA in nine games (three starts) in 2023.

The Rockies have lost 100 games and will finish with the worst record in the National League. The season ends Sunday.

–Field Level Media