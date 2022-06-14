Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is trading in his football cleats for a microphone. At least, for now.

It was announced on Tuesday that the former Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback has joined Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage for the upcoming season.

Sherman, 34, will take part in the streaming service’s pregame, halftime and postgame shows. He joins big-name individuals such as Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Tony Gonzalez in being hired since Amazon Prime earned exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” heading into the 2022 NFL season.

With that said, Sherman is not ready to completely retire from the game despite an injury-plagued last two seasons.

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime, looks to keep NFL career going

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can. I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up. But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.” Richard sherman on whether move to amazon means retirement, via NFL Media

A first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011, Sherman starred for that team for seven seasons. He helped Seattle to two conference titles and a Super Bowl championship before moving on to the San Francisco 49ers from 2018-20. San Francisco ultimately earned a Super Bowl appearance in Sherman’s second season as he received his fifth career Pro Bowl nod.

over the past two seasons, Sherman has suited up a total of 10 games between the 49ers and Buccaneers due to injuries.

At 34, there’s no telling whether a team will come calling given Sherman’s recent injury issues. With that said, he’s happy to be a part of the game that he’s given so much to.

“I’ve got something in the tank,” Sherman said. “But right now I’m excited and focused on this Amazon opportunity. It’s the first time you get to talk the game, get to feel the atmosphere. Thursday nights have always been exciting, obviously I haven’t always been a fan of them, I’m excited to call from this side.”

