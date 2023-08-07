RFK Racing scheming a major move for the 2024 NASCAR season and beyond

RFK Racing is having a strong showing during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, and the team is pondering using that positive momentum to expand the team for upcoming seasons.

Brad Keselowski’s addition to the RFK Racing team as a co-owner, driver, and leader has gone far better than the team could have hoped for. In a short amount of time, they have become one of the fastest-rising in NASCAR and are arguably the best team running a Ford car currently.

Also Read: Crash leaves Chase Elliott at real risk of missing NASCAR playoffs

There is no better proof of how productive a season this has been for RFK than the fact that both Keselowski and teammate Chris Buescher are among the top 16 in the current Nascar standings and are in a very good position to get not one but two RFK Racing cars into the playoffs. Considering the team’s success in 2023, it is no surprise that the co-owner is thinking even bigger for 2024 and beyond.

Brad Keselowski aiming for a third RFK Racing car but there is a major hurdle

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday, Keselowski was asked about the idea of expanding to have a third car in the near future. While he is all in on the idea, he did admit it is “easier said than done.”

“I think we definitely would like to do that. [But] you know, it’s easier said than done. For the time being, we’re quite satisfied with the relationship we are building with the Rick Weir racing cars. Which allows us to add some depth to our roster without buying another charter right now. It’s almost impossible to buy a charter. Nobody’s selling one, no matter what your offer is. “I think there’s been a lot of people knocking on the door with a lot of money and the answer is your money’s not good anywhere. Everyone on the team owner’s side wants to see where the media rights deal goes. … Ultimately, yes, we would like to get to a third car. You know, it has to be possible. And right now it’s not possible.” – Brad Keselowski

With a new NASCAR TV deal on the horizon, charters have exploded in value recently, with some reports claiming the asking price is as high as $30 million. A major jump from the $20 million most charters were going for not long ago.