Revolution transfer GK Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea

The New England Revolution transferred All-Star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea of the English Premier League on Saturday for a reported $17.5 million fee.

The reported base transfer fee, plus $2.2 million in add-ons, is the most for a goalkeeper in MLS history, according to the league. Forward Jhon Duran went from the Chicago Fire to Aston Villa in England for a reported fee of up to $22 million ($18M base and $4M add-ons) on Jan. 17.

The Revolution signed veteran free-agent goalie Tomas Vaclik of the Czech Republic to an MLS contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025, pending receipt of his visa. The team also re-signed goalie Earl Edward Jr. to a one-year contract for the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

“It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Petrovic, 23, said in a statement. “Today, I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy.

“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge.”

The Serbia native came to the Revolution 16 months ago as a replacement for Matt Turner, who was dealt to Arsenal FC in England. Petrovic finished second in the 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year race despite joining the team in midseason.

This season, Petrovic was 11-4-7 with seven shutouts and a league-best 99 saves in 22 appearances while earning his first MLS All-Star selection.

In 43 career regular-season starts for New England, he went 17-11-15 with 14 shutouts and a league-best 184 saves. Petrovic’s goals-against average in all competitions was 1.20 — best in club history.

“Djordje Petrovic has been an extremely valuable member of our club and a consummate professional during his time in New England,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “We thank Djordje for all of his contributions to the Revolution during his time with the club. We wish him the all the best at Chelsea.”

Vaclik, 34, has 16 years of professional experience in Europe, most recently in the English Championship with Huddersfield Town in the 2022-23 season. He previously played in 94 games for Sevilla in Spain’s La Liga and 169 matches with FC Basel in Switzerland.

He has 54 caps for the Czech Republic National Team.

Edwards, 31, has made 10 appearances with the Revolution across all competitions since 2021 and is 5-4-1 with two shutouts.

